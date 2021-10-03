South Africa | The unrest in July led to an “environmental disaster”

(Johannesburg) The South African government said Sunday that marine pollution caused a major “environmental disaster” from a leak from a chemical plant that was attacked during riots in July.

Rioters looted and set fire to infrastructure in July after former President Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for refusing to appear before a commission investigating state corruption under his presidency (2009-2018).

One of the buildings set on fire was an agrochemical warehouse near the port of Durban in the east of the country, where chemicals for making herbicides, pesticides and fungicides were stored.

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said on Sunday that “the environmental impact of the chemical leak and fire” […] caused the worst environmental disaster in recent times ”.

“It can take several years to recover from this incident,” she added, presenting the results of an investigation.

After the unrest, the community closed the beaches as a precaution and urged residents not to fish, surf or take away any dead fish found on site. These beaches are still closed.

An investigation has been launched against the owners of the UPL company, who did not have environmental permits to operate in this area, the minister added.

The violence left 354 dead and resulted in damage and looting that cost the economy 50 billion rand or 2.8 billion euros. These were the worst riots since the end of apartheid and President Cyril Ramaphosa called them attempted “insurrections”.