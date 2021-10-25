South America Sulfur Hexafluoride Market 2028 to register a CAGR of 5.1% With Major Players Include Air Liquide, Linde plc, Solvay S.A., SHOWA DENKO K.K. and more

The Sulfur Hexafluoride market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 27.74 million in 2019 to US$ 41.42 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Sulfur Hexafluoride Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Sulfur Hexafluoride market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Company Profiles

Air Liquide

Linde plc

Solvay S.A.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Developing nations are adopting HDVC transmission. HDVC systems can also control the magnitude and direction of power flow with the help of switchgear and other switching elements of the converter. In HDVC transmission, the designs are connected with the use of power grids in a particular area, eliminating the issues related to electricity loss in that area. The physicochemical properties, discharge characteristics of Sulfur hexafluoride, and its gap breakdown characteristics under non-uniform electric fields make it suitable for use in HDVC transmission systems. HDVC transmission is gaining importance in SAM due to an upsurge in demand for power consumption. Thus, the HDVC transmission offers future growth opportunities for market players operating in the SAM market. The need for higher electric power over long distances is increasing in several industries. This is bolstering the growth of the Sulfur Hexafluoride market.

S ulfur hexafluoride is defined as a colorless and odorless gas which has a chemical formula of SF6. The gas is composed of one sulfur atom that is surrounded by six fluorine atoms and possesses excellent characteristic features that are quite compatible with diversified application bases. The gas is known for its chemical inertness, non-toxicity, non-combustibility, and non-corrosiveness primarily used as an insulating and arc interrupting agent in the power transmission & distribution sector and as an etching agent in the electronics & semiconductor sector. SAM is the fastest growing market for the sulfur hexafluoride on account of rising sulfur hexafluoride applications across several end-use application bases backed by positive government measures to support the growth of the industry. Further, an increase in the disposable income coupled with increased investment in the advancement of technology is also likely to drive the demand for sulfur hexafluoride in the SAM market. Thus, the mitigating options of sulfur hexafluoride emissions in the electric power sector are expected to create a significant demand for electronic grades in the coming years, which are further anticipated to drive the SAM Sulfur Hexafluoride market.

SAM Sulfur Hexafluoride Market – by Grade

Electronic Grade

UHP Grade

Standard Grade

SAM Sulfur Hexafluoride Market – by End User

Power and Energy

Electronics

Metal Manufacturing

Medical

Others

SAM Sulfur Hexafluoride Market – By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the South America Sulfur Hexafluoride market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South America Sulfur Hexafluoride market segments and regions.

The research on the South America Sulfur Hexafluoride market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Sulfur Hexafluoride market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Sulfur Hexafluoride market.

