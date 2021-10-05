South Dakota, a tax haven among bison herds

(Washington) Far from the Swiss mountains or the beaches of the Bahamas, South Dakota in the United States has become the figurehead of the rural American states, which by relaxing their tax laws have become tax havens to attract wealthy investors.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 3:05 pm

Julie CHABANAS Agence France-Presse

“Over the past decade, South Dakota, Nevada, and more than a dozen other American states have pioneered financial secrecy,” according to the extensive study of the Pandora Papers.

Tax secrecy, regimes that allow companies to evade taxes or pay nothing on succession … these states are in fierce competition for money, both Americans and foreigners.

“About half of the states [américains] are in the running, “said AFP Chuck Collins from the Institute for Policy Studies and one of the experts responsible for the Pandora Papers, citing, among other things,” Alaska, Wyoming, Nevada “.

These are primarily “small states in which a more financially oriented service industry will have great power,” he stressed.

Sioux Falls

Do you need to set up a mailbox company that bundles your international activities in order not to pay taxes? Delaware, a state where Joe Biden served as a senator for 36 years, “is kind of the first tax haven to start a limited company.”

“And when you want to set up a trust, states like South Dakota have changed their laws,” explains Chuck Collins. By offering these financial companies a term of a hundred years or even ad vitam aeternam, the assets they contain can be passed on from generation to generation without part of them having to be paid taxes on the succession.

South Dakota, a rural state in the northern United States known as the home of Mount Rushmore, these rock-cut faces of American presidents and many bison, was a pioneer in this matter, dating from around the turn of the 1970s and 1980s the financial windfall when his economy was at its worst.

So in 1981 the state began approving loans at any interest rate to attract Citibank’s debit card business and related jobs.

Then “year after year, […] Legislators have approved laws drafted by insiders in the fiduciary sector, ”the Pandora Papers said in detail.

The tax firms based in Sioux Falls are now praising the virtues of these laws, the discretion, the low taxes and the fiduciary regime on their websites.

“Client assets in South Dakota Trusts have more than quadrupled in the past decade to $ 360 billion,” the Pandora Papers survey continued.

Dozens of other states have followed suit to varying degrees. And “in 2020, according to a study by the Israeli scientist Adam Hofri-Vinogradov, 17 of the 20 least restrictive jurisdictions in the world for trusts were American states,” the survey quotes.

The US states have also benefited from the postponement of certain investments after a law came into force in the Bahamas in late 2018 that requires the disclosure of the true identity of the owners of certain companies and trusts.

Almost as opaque as the caimans

This puts the USA in 25th place in the 2020 tax haven ranking of the NGO Tax Justice Network.

Only in financial opacity does the leading economic power with the silver medal even offer itself a place on the podium directly behind the Cayman Islands.

The United States is home to nearly a quarter (21.37%) of the global market for non-resident financial services, the NGO also points out.

The Biden government leads the major powers in tax harmonization between countries.

The US President “is determined to bring more transparency” […] for the American and international financial system, ”White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki responded at the press conference on Monday.