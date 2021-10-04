South Korea and North Korea reopen communication channels

Seoul (dpa) – After a one-week hiatus, South Korea and North Korea have reopened their direct communication channels. Connection via telephone and fax lines has been re-established, the Unification ministry said.

The agency hoped both sides would use the channels to resume dialogue. This decision “laid the foundations to put relations between the two Koreas back on track”.

The two sides do not have an embassy or a liaison office in the other country. Cross-border lines between governments and the military form the basis of understanding, for example when agreeing on talks and on the exchange of people and goods. It is also intended to prevent military clashes.

The South Korean military also confirmed that the connection channels on the other side will again be used for routine daily calls. An exception, however, is a channel operated by the Navy, which is used for merchant ships via an international communications network.

The two states reopened their lines between governments and the military in late July after unilaterally cutting off North Korea last year amid new tensions. But after just two weeks, the largely isolated North Korea had shut down the connection to protest the joint military exercises by South Korea and the United States.

Kim told South Korea at a parliamentary session in Pyongyang last week that he intends to re-establish communications with South Korea. Initially, it was not clear whether Kim was looking for the direct route to a dialogue with Seoul. He accused the South Korean government of a “confrontational attitude”, alluding to his criticism of North Korean weapons testing.

More recently, Pyongyang again raised the prospect of talks with its neighbors, including a new summit, under certain conditions. “South Korea should make positive efforts to put North-South relations on the right track,” she told state media on Monday.

North Korea, which is subject to international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program, caused unrest last month with new missile tests. Among other things, the country said it tested a so-called hypersonic missile. Due to their high speed, weapons of this type are difficult to intercept. South Korea expressed regret over the test.

North Korea also fired two short-range missiles. South Korean President Moon Jae In called the test a “provocation” at the time. UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles, which, depending on their design, can also carry a nuclear warhead.