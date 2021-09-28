South Korea introduces new rocket launcher submarine

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

South Korea introduces new 3,000-ton submarine

able to fire ballistic missiles.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 10:19 am

The new submarine is named after Korean independence activist Shin Chae-ho, and it was launched at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

It is the third and last of three Changbogo III batch IU boats that South Korea is building using local technologies as part of a project launched in 2007. They can all fire ballistic missiles.

Check it out on video.