South Korea introduces new rocket launcher submarine

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 28, 2021
1

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

South Korea introduces new 3,000-ton submarine
able to fire ballistic missiles.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 10:19 am

The new submarine is named after Korean independence activist Shin Chae-ho, and it was launched at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

It is the third and last of three Changbogo III batch IU boats that South Korea is building using local technologies as part of a project launched in 2007. They can all fire ballistic missiles.

Check it out on video.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 28, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Earthquake, storm and flood | The endless ordeal of the Haitians

Earthquake, storm and flood | The endless ordeal of the Haitians

August 17, 2021
Photo of Joe Biden criticizes Supreme Court decision on abortion

Joe Biden criticizes Supreme Court decision on abortion

September 2, 2021
Photo of Local public transport: impetus for new transport services |

Local public transport: impetus for new transport services |

September 9, 2021
Photo of Afghanistan | Taliban assure that women can attend universities

Afghanistan | Taliban assure that women can attend universities

August 29, 2021
Back to top button