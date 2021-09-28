South Korea: North Korea fires short-range missile

North Korea had already tested two missiles in mid-September – a provocation for South Korea. At least one projectile was fired again towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

Seoul / New York (AP) – Self-proclaimed nuclear power North Korea has fired a short-range missile on the high seas, according to the South Korean military.

The missile was shot down from Chagang province on the border with China and flew towards the Sea of ​​Japan (Korean: East Sea), the South Korea staff said. It was therefore not known at the outset how far it was flying and what type of missile it was. South Korea’s National Security Council has expressed regret over the neighboring country’s new missile test.

Japan assumes ballistic missile

The Japanese government, which also confirmed the launch of the missile, assumed it was a ballistic missile, according to reports from the Kyodo News Agency. UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing such missiles, which, according to their design, could also carry a nuclear warhead. The country is subject to severe international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program.

North Korea had already tested two short-range ballistic missiles a good two weeks ago. According to the company’s own statements, the operational readiness of a mobile launch pad was tested on a train.

Meanwhile, North Korea’s ambassador to the UN Kim Song stressed in New York on Monday that his country has the undeniable right to develop and test weapon systems of all kinds.

During the general debate at the United Nations General Assembly, Kim accused the United States of policies hostile to his country – which Washington denies. Kim called on the United States to end its joint military maneuver with South Korea once and for all. Negotiations between the United States and North Korea over its nuclear program have not advanced for more than two and a half years.