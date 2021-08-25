Southeast Niger | 16 soldiers killed in attack at Boko Haram

(Niamey) In an attack by the jihadist group Boko Haram on Tuesday in Baroua, a city in southeast Niger near Nigeria, 16 soldiers were killed, the Nigerien Defense Minister Alkassoum Indatou said in a press release to AFP on Wednesday.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday at 1:10 am (Monday at 9:10 pm Eastern Daylight Time, in Quebec), “The positions of our Defense and Security Forces (FDS) in Baroua, in the Diffa region, the object of an attack by several” hundred elements from Boko Haram came through Lake Chad, ”says the press release.

“The preliminary results are as follows: friendly side, sixteen elements of the FDS fell on the field of honor and nine were wounded,” he adds.

“On the enemy’s side, about fifty terrorists were neutralized and a large number of weapons and ammunition of various calibres were confiscated,” the text reads.

This is the first attack on Baroua, a town on Lake Chad, since the return on June 20 of more than 6,000 residents who fled the jihadist atrocities in 2015.

According to local authorities, 26,573 people who had fled the violence were returned to 19 villages, including Baroua, between June and July. Security has been tightened around these villages, they said.

“In view of the positive development of the (security) situation on the ground, the government has decided to give the displaced population the green light to return to their villages of origin,” said Issa Lémine, Governor of the Diffa region, when welcoming the first arrivals in Baroua.

Prior to their repatriation, these displaced persons had found refuge in places around safer villages, in UN camps or with relatives across the region.

The Diffa region bordering Nigeria is home to 300,000 Nigerian refugees and internally displaced persons, according to the UN, who were displaced by the atrocities of the jihadists of the Nigerian group Boko Haram and their dissident from the Islamic State Group in West Africa.

In early August, the Niger Presidency announced its intention to build an air force base to step up its fight against jihadist groups in the Diffa region.

But Niger must also face the actions of Sahel jihadist groups, including the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS), in its western part, where regular and bloody attacks on civilians and soldiers take place.

On August 16, at least 37 civilians, including a dozen women and children, were massacred by armed men arriving on motorcycles during the attack on a village.

And two weeks earlier, on July 31, 15 soldiers were killed in an ambush in the Torodi department (southwest).