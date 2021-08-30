Southern Syria | Four Syrian soldiers fighting in Daraa. killed

(Beirut) Four Syrian soldiers were killed in a rebel attack on army checkpoints in the southern Daraa province on Monday, state media reported, as the escalating violence threatens a ceasefire.

Posted on Aug 30, 2021 at 1:59 pm

At least one civilian and one opposition activist were killed, Rami Abdel Rahmane, director of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), told AFP.

The Daraa region, the birthplace of the anti-regime uprising of 2011, was retaken by the government in 2018, but some rebels who were allowed to stay there due to an earlier ceasefire agreement still control parts of it.

Violent clashes broke out between the two camps in late July when the regime tried to retake the region. He imposed a crippling siege on Deraa al-Balad, a large district in the south of the city of the same name.

Last week, rebels began evacuating the area under a new ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia. However, recent clashes have seriously affected the deal as fighting raged across several parts of the province on Monday.

According to the official Sana news agency, four soldiers were killed and 15 others injured in the attack on army checkpoints in Daraa.

OSDH said regime forces increased artillery fire against Deraa al-Balad earlier today.

An opposition-affiliated Daraa committee said Sunday that the ceasefire agreement “collapsed” due to violations by the Syrian regime and the government’s insistence on implementing measures not recognized in the agreement.

The Syrian government claims that opponents’ violations undermine efforts to reach a ceasefire.

The initial ceasefire agreement provides for the withdrawal of around 100 rebel fighters from Daraa al-Balad to northern Syria and the surrender of the remaining fighters.

In return, the government would end the attacks and lift the siege of 40,000 residents, including water and power outages and a lack of food and services.

More than 50 rebels have already left the area, according to OSDH, but there were no signs on Monday that evacuations would continue.

The fighting has left more than 38,000 displaced people in one month, the UN said last week.