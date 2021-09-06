Spahn for simpler rules for Corona in school classes

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has spoken out in favor of simpler quarantine rules for corona cases in school classrooms, but insists on protection concepts.

Typically, a five-day uniform quarantine should be possible, which can then be terminated with a negative test, the CDU politician said in Berlin on Monday. In addition, this should only apply to children “sitting around” and not to the whole class. The prerequisite for this, however, is that some ground rules are implemented, namely wearing a mask for everyone in the classroom, regular testing, and ventilation concepts.

“Then, from our point of view, this solution which is more suitable for everyday use and at the same time provides protection is possible,” Spahn said ahead of consultations with state health ministers on Monday afternoon. It has already been discussed in a working group between the Länder, the federal government and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Spahn said he viewed the possibility of reaching that consistent line as a recommendation. There could also be individual situations in which local health authorities have acted differently, depending on how the children sit.

Different specifications

So far, there are very different quarantine requirements across countries, if an infected student is found in a classroom. In some cases, only people sitting next to you are already quarantined. Many students have not yet been vaccinated because there is currently no officially approved vaccine for children under the age of twelve. Recently, the number of infections had risen sharply, especially in the younger age groups.

Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU) this weekend called on the Länder to agree on a “clear line”. She would be happy if the 14-day quarantine could be shortened with a smart testing strategy, she told the German Editorial Network (RND). Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) recently called for uniform guidelines.

Mask requirement plays a role

“If there is good ventilation in the classroom, if there maybe even an ambient air filter system, then you don’t need to send the children of a whole class into quarantine.” “Said Heinz-Peter Meidinger, president of the Association of German Teachers, in the RND podcast”. “Then you can also focus on the immediate neighbors.” It also plays a role if there is a mask requirement. Vaccinated children do not have to be quarantined.

Meidinger stressed that the key is to know what exactly the situation looks like there. He understands that quarantine orders pose huge problems for parents, but in some cases they are simply necessary. Sending only infected students to quarantine and giving up contact tracing altogether would be “a signal for schools to be infected quickly,” he said.

Delta expresses its concerns

The director of the Institute of Infectious Medicine at the University Hospital of Jena, Mathias Pletz, warned this weekend not to rush to lift corona measures in schools. “From everything we know about Delta, you can’t give up.”

Like representatives of the federal government, the president of the Federal Association of Doctors in the Public Health Service, Ute Teichert, called for uniform rules. “The uncertainty among parents and teachers due to the many different quarantine rules is great,” she told newspapers from media group Funke (Monday). In some cases, procedures differ not only from country to country, but also from health authority to health authority. “Federal states urgently need to agree on national quarantine rules for schools,” Teichert said. “This creates security and makes it easier to accept measures.”