Spahn: progresses only slowly with vaccinations

Berlin (dpa) – Corona vaccinations in Germany are still progressing at a slower pace. 51.3 million people, or 61.7% of the population, are now fully vaccinated with the second injection, which is usually needed.

The vaccination rate increased by 0.1 point compared to the previous day. 55 million people, or 66.2% of the total population, now have at least one first vaccination, as the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately, we are currently only making progress slowly.” 72.4 percent of adults are now protected. “But too many people are still not vaccinated to overcome the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, twelve of the 16 federal states have reached the 60% mark of fully immunized residents. Bremen remains at the top of the national ranking with 71.9%. Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia, Brandenburg and the bottom of the list, Saxony, are still below the 60 percent mark, with 56.2 percent of residents fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the seven-day incidence of new corona infections increased slightly after decreasing slightly. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Thursday morning it is 83.5 – the day before it was 82.7, a week ago it was 76.9. German health authorities reported 15,431 new RKI corona infections in one day. A week ago, the value was 13,715 infections.

According to the new information, 50 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 33 deaths. The RKI has counted 4,046,112 infections detected by Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher because many infections go undetected.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days was given by the RKI on Wednesday at 1.79 (previous day 1.69). A national cutoff value from when the situation can be viewed critically is not provided for the incidence of hospitalizations, among other things due to large regional differences. The previous record was around 15.5 at Christmas time.

The number of people who have died with or with a confirmed Sars-CoV-2 infection has risen to 92,498.