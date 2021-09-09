Spahn: Vaccination quota still too low – debate on access rules

Berlin (dpa) – In view of failing vaccinations, the debate over stricter corona requirements for unvaccinated people continues to accelerate.

The president of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, has previously spoken in favor of a nationwide expansion of access options only for those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered – but not for those whose test is negative. The FDP and AfD have warned of such restrictions. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has again made it clear that more vaccinations are important for the fall and winter due to the growing number of infections.

51.3 million people, or 61.7% of the population, are now fully vaccinated with the second injection, which is usually needed. The vaccination rate increased by 0.1 point compared to the previous day. 55 million people, or 66.2 percent of the total population, have at least one vaccination. Spahn wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “Unfortunately, we are only making slow progress at the moment.”

72.4 percent of adults are now protected. “But too many people are still not vaccinated to overcome the pandemic.” During a week of action, many simple vaccination opportunities will be offered across the country from Monday.

Montgomery told newspapers from media group Funke that everything needs to be done with mobile offerings to increase the number of vaccinations. “But it will hardly be enough.” More incentives are needed. “In order to break the fourth wave before it becomes dramatic, a 2G rule should now be introduced nationwide to the extent possible”, meaning access only for those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered. Where it would not be possible to exclude unvaccinated people, such as on local public transport, the 3G rule should apply – i.e. access also for those who have tested negative. Unvaccinated people should have a PCR test there, a rapid test should not be enough.

Baden-Württemberg has drastic restrictions on unvaccinated adults in case clinics are overloaded with corona patients. If future limit values ​​are exceeded, the strict 2G rule should apply, as the head of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Uwe Lahl, told the German news agency. Then unvaccinated people would no longer have access to restaurants, cultural and sporting events and would have to minimize social contact at home. The new regulations are due to come into force on Monday.

Looking ahead to fall and winter, the federal and state governments have decided that the 3G rule should apply in certain interior spaces such as events or in restaurants. There is a dispute within the federal government over a possible introduction of long-distance trains – but this is not about local transport with S-Bahn and regional trains.

Warnings have come from the opposition against an extension of the 2G rule, which some private organizers are already using. FDP politician Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus said: “It is not opportune to make access to public life more difficult for people.” If the risk of infecting someone on a daily basis is low, the same basic rights should apply as those who have recovered or been vaccinated. AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel said: “The 2G rule is nothing more than the basis for the next lockdown of unvaccinated people.” Unvaccinated healthy people would be excluded from participation in public life and would become second-class citizens.

There is also a discussion about not making up for the loss of unvaccinated state income that arises due to the quarantine. The infection protection law already provides for this if segregation could have been avoided by taking a recommended vaccination. Baden-Württemberg had already announced this – and according to the Ministry of Health, it can be assumed that everyone will have a vaccination option by September 15. In Rhineland-Palatinate, this is to be implemented on October 1, as the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

Spahn had essentially shown sympathy for such an argument. It’s like free tests that are funded by taxpayers: he doesn’t see “why others should pay in the long run if someone doesn’t go for the free vaccination when they could.” However, the management rests with the countries.

Increased incidence at seven days

Meanwhile, the seven-day incidence of new corona infections increased slightly after decreasing slightly. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Thursday morning it is 83.5 – the day before it was 82.7, a week ago it was 76.9. German health authorities reported 15,431 new RKI corona infections in one day. A week ago, the value was 13,715 infections.

According to the new information, 50 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 33 deaths. The RKI has counted 4,046,112 infections detected by Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher because many infections go undetected.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days was given by the RKI on Wednesday at 1.79 (previous day 1.69). A national cutoff value from when the situation can be viewed critically is not provided for the incidence of hospitalizations, among other things due to large regional differences. The previous record was around 15.5 at Christmas time.

The number of people who have died with or with a confirmed Sars-CoV-2 infection has risen to 92,498.