Spain | Catalonia wants another curfew in Barcelona

(Barcelona) The regional government of Catalonia on Friday called for the reintroduction of the night curfew in Barcelona, ​​as well as in several dozen other cities, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, after rejecting its request to maintain this measure in this tourist region in northeastern Spain .

Posted on Aug 20, 2021 at 11:36 am

Following the decision of the Supreme Court of Catalonia (TSJC) on Thursday approving the maintenance of this curfew between 1 and 6 a.m. in only 19 of the 148 cities for which the application was made, the Executive Regional has a new application to come into force the measure at least in the most populous places.

The new application relates to reintroducing this measure in cities of more than 20,000 people, where the incidence rate of the virus has exceeded 125 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, criteria that would allow the admission of 43 new cities in addition to the 19, where the curfew was observed by the TSJC).

Including Barcelona and the most important municipalities of this dynamic region with almost 7.8 million inhabitants as well as very touristic places on the coast such as Lloret de Mar, Salou or Cambrils.

The proposed measure is necessary and appears suitable to contain the fifth wave of pandemics.

The Catalan government in a press release

The court said it would consider the regional government’s application on Monday.

With an explosion in the number of cases, particularly among young people who have not yet been vaccinated, Catalonia had reinstated curfew in large parts of its territory in mid-July.

But since then the situation has improved and the court found that this new request for extension was based on public order rather than health reasons.

In the middle of summer, when bars have to close at 12.30 p.m., many communities do not prevent parties from being held on the alcohol-soaked streets.

With a cumulative incidence of 317.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days – the criterion for the national measurement – Catalonia is now below the Spanish average (360.56 according to figures from the Ministry of Health on Thursday).

The utilization of intensive care beds by COVID-19 patients (41.49%) is still twice as high as the national average.

Health in Spain is the responsibility of regional governments, but measures that affect freedoms, such as freedom of movement, must be approved by the courts.