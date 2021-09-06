Spark Plug Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Market Forecasts, Analysis 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Spark Plug Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global spark plug market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. A spark plug represents an electrical device used to produce a spark for igniting the compressed fuel-air mixture present in the cylinder bore of an engine. It is made of a metal-threaded shell, ribs, hex, insulators, resistance, etc. When a high-tension current flow through the central electrodes of the device, the gas within the electrode gap is ionized to generate a spark. Some commonly found variants of these devices include hot and cold spark plugs with platinum, double platinum, copper, and iridium electrodes, which are widely utilized in several industries, including automotive, marine, aerospace, etc.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/spark-plug-market/requestsample

The expanding automotive industry across the globe, coupled with the increasing use of spark plugs for electrical, marine, and aerospace applications, is primarily fueling the spark plug market. Moreover, their growing utilization in petrol-based passenger vehicles, gasoline and natural gas powered-generators, jet skis, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the platinum and iridium-based cold variants are gaining traction in high-performance engines for minimizing carbon emissions. Furthermore, the development of plasma core and Advanced Corona Ignition System (ACIS) variants is helping in reducing diesel engine vibrations, noises, smoke emissions, etc., for better drivability in harsh weather conditions. Besides this, the escalating adoption of miniaturized engines is further anticipated to drive the market growth for spark plugs over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Autolite

BorgWarner Inc.

DENSO Corporation

E3 Spark Plugs

General Motors

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stitt Spark Plug Co.

Tenneco Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:

Copper

Iridium

Platinum

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Hot Spark Plug

Cold Spark Plug

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/spark-plug-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Excavator Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/excavator-market

Automotive Supercharger Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-supercharger-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800