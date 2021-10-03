SPD and FDP: first “constructive” exploration

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the fight for a new government alliance is in full swing. On Sunday, SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the FDP leadership to gauge the chances of a traffic light coalition.

The SPD and the FDP described these early explorations as constructive. We are aware that after 16 years as Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), there is a great need for change, said SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil after a two-hour consultation. There have been global discussions on climate protection, digital issues, modernization of the state, and foreign policy issues. “It was constructive and very factual.”

FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing said serious issues had been discussed constructively. It is clear that the positions related to the content are different “on essential points”. He reaffirmed his party’s demand to form a “reform government”. The FDP wants to make a final assessment of how to proceed once all bilateral discussions have taken place.

Immediately afterwards, the SPD and the Greens began their first explorations. In competition with this, there was a first round of CDU and CSU at the same time followed by FDP. After the Union’s electoral debacle, candidate Chancellor Armin Laschet (CDU) is under increasing pressure alongside explorations within his own ranks. The FDP has asked the Union for internal clarifications. The Greens said they were confident they could participate in government.

Ahead of the explorations, CDU and CSU leaders met with explorers from their parties on Sunday afternoon for preliminary discussions. There was no comment – this had been agreed upon prior to the conversation with FDP leader Christian Lindner and other liberal privacy politicians.

SPD: “We want a traffic light”

The SPD is counting on rapid progress in discussions with the FDP and the Greens. “I think it is possible to achieve good results quickly,” said parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich of the German news agency. “We will all meet at eye level.” SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans told “Welt am Sonntag”: “This time we don’t have to probe until we fall, because we want a traffic light in which the three partners put their forces to work. Seen in this light, we could start formal coalition negotiations in October and conclude them by December. “

FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing told the Funke media group newspapers (Sunday): “We are open to both talks with the Union and the SPD”. The future government must be ready for reforms. “That’s what matters to us. The Union must also specify whether it is getting its act together. ” Party leader Christian Lindner told “Bild am Sonntag”: “Some CDU comments assume that negotiations with the SPD should fail before the Union comes back into play. You cannot expect this to happen. let our country do that. The FDP is ready for serious discussions and, conversely, hopes that it will be the same.

Dense timing

On Sunday, the exploratory teams had a total of three meetings in quick succession: in the afternoon, the SPD and the FDP met for the first time in an office and conference building in Berlin. At 6 p.m., the SPD wanted to consult the Greens separately. The SPD set up a six-person delegation for explorations, the Greens and the FDP with each of the ten-person delegations. The FDP had an appointment with the Union at 6.30 p.m. The Greens and the FDP had already met twice for confidential talks in recent days. A first meeting between the Union and the Greens is scheduled for Tuesday.

CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak told “Bild am Sonntag”: “We are entering into talks with the FDP and the Greens with a great sense of responsibility. He added: “We want to make our contribution in a new future alliance to create something new for our country.” The SPD was the strongest force in the election with 25.7%. The Union fell to 24.1 percent. The Greens gained 14.8% and the FDP also improved to 11.5%.

The Greens expressed confidence in belonging to a future coalition. “If we do not act in a completely stupid way, we will not only support this government for the next four years, but we will also have our say,” party leader Robert Habeck said at a small conference on Saturday. party. Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock said her party was elected by seven million people, many of them young. This gives orders within the framework of the government to ensure a real renewal of the country. The 120,000 environmentalists will vote on a coalition agreement and on the composition of a possible government.

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) backed a traffic light coalition and stressed that his party should claim the government mandate for itself. “But of course, more with a cook and a waiter,” Schröder said in his “Die Agenda” podcast (Saturday) in view of earlier statements on the balance of power between the bigger SPD and the smaller Greens. At that time he used that word in a different situation to reduce fears of his 1998 red-green government. “It is now clear that the Greens and the FDP are capable of governing.”

Laschet live review

Laschet met members of the CDU exploratory team at party headquarters on Saturday to prepare for talks with the FDP and the Greens during the new week. At the same time, the CDU is increasingly openly discussing a new structure in terms of content and personnel. “There must be a federal party congress for this, at the latest in January,” said vice-party Jens Spahn of “Welt am Sonntag”. “No one can deny that mistakes were made in the election campaign and that our best candidate did not shoot correctly.” Whatever the outcome of the explorations, it must be clear: “Continuing like this is not an option.

Several CDU politicians have called for a membership vote on a new composition if explorations with the FDP and the Greens fail. Economic politician Carsten Linnemann told the “Bild”: “We will not circumvent the involvement of the members in the next decision on the presidency.” Union Junge leader Tilman Kuban told Welt am Sonntag: “In the CDU, no stone can be overlooked. He called for a realignment of content and staff. It is “the hour of young minds”.