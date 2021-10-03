SPD and Union embark on explorations – Laschet under pressure

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the SPD and the Union are fully engaged in the fight for a future federal government.

SPD probes

The explorers of the Social Democrats want to discuss this Sunday for about two hours separately with the FDP and the Greens on a traffic light coalition targeted by the candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz. In the evening, representatives of the CDU and CSU want to explore the opportunities of a Jamaican alliance with the Greens for the first time with the FDP.

The Greens and the FDP as courted partners had recently met twice for confidential rounds, Friday they had shown unity after a meeting. At a small party conference in Berlin on Saturday, the Greens expressed confidence in their membership in a future coalition. After the historic electoral debacle of the Union, the candidate chancellor and leader of the CDU Armin Laschet, for his part, is under increasing pressure from his own ranks.

Traffic light or Jamaica?

The SPD had become the strongest force in the Bundestag elections last Sunday with 25.7%. The Union fell to a low of 24.1 percent. The Greens came in third with 14.8%. Behind was the FDP with 11.5%.

The traffic light coalition sought by the SPD is viewed positively by the majority of the population, according to polls. The FDP had preferred a Jamaican alliance. Laschet had made it clear that he wanted to form such a coalition despite the electoral debacle.

Sunday, the SPD meets in Berlin first the FDP then the Greens. A six-person delegation is due to come for the SPD, the party relies on rapid explorations. The Greens and the FDP each send delegations of ten. The FDP group around party leader Christian Lindner then met again in the evening for a first round table with the Union. Statements must be made after each round.

Laschet’s criticism grows

Laschet met members of the CDU exploratory team in Berlin on Saturday to prepare for discussions with the FDP on Sunday and the Greens on Tuesday. CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak told “Bild am Sonntag”: “We are entering into talks with the FDP and the Greens with a great sense of responsibility. He added: “We want to make our contribution in a new future alliance to create something new for our country.”

FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing stressed in the newspapers of the Funke media group that the FDP was openly in talks with the Union and the SPD. “We have our own core values ​​and an independent agenda that we want to implement. We need allies for this. ”The future government must be progressive and ready to reform. At the same time, he called on the Union to clarify“ if they unite ”. The“ Rheinische Post ”had reported that there had been a great nod within the CSU because of the difficult agreements with the CDU. Former CDU President Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer recently urged Union parties to s ‘unite.

FDP leader Lindner also turned to the Union. He told “Bild am Sonntag” that the CDU and CSU should clarify whether they really want to run a government. “Some CDU speeches assume that negotiations with the SPD would have to fail before the Union regains the upper hand. You cannot expect our country to do this. We are ready for serious discussions with the Union and, conversely, we hope that it will be the same. “

Discussion on the reorganization of the CDU

After the electoral debacle, the CDU is increasingly openly discussing a new structure in terms of content and personnel, and the pressure on party leader Laschet increases. “There must be a federal party congress for this, at the latest in January,” said vice-party Jens Spahn of “Welt am Sonntag”. “No one can deny that mistakes were made in the election campaign and that our best candidate did not shoot correctly.” Several CDU politicians have called for a membership vote on a new composition if explorations in Jamaica fail.

Former SPD chairman Martin Schulz said “Bild am Sonntag” when asked why Laschet had to continue: “Laschet clings to Jamaican perspective because he thinks it is his life insurance “. This leads to a suspended game in the Union. “If it had not been for the theoretical possibility of Jamaica, Laschet would have been forced to resign by his own people. None of his enemies have really come out of his cover yet because none of them want to be the bad guy. He did not understand Laschet’s persistence. “Anyone who gets a minus nine percent in a federal election cannot claim to be in charge of the country.” Schulz clearly lost the 2017 election as a candidate for chancellor.