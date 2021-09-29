SPD confident ahead of talks – Mützenich leads parliamentary group

Berlin (dpa) – The SPD in the Bundestag has re-elected its parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich by an overwhelming majority.

The Social Democrats have shown a lot of unity – unlike the day before the Union, which Ralph Brinkhaus had only confirmed after internal quarrels at the top of the parliamentary group.

At the same time, the SPD presented itself in order to set the course for governance. The first separate explorations with the Greens and the FDP on a traffic light coalition are expected to take place on Sunday, as announced by the two smaller parties.

Mützenich said the SPD, Greens and FDP had received a leap of faith from voters, which is why early talks would make sense. The 62-year-old is expected to lead the caucus for at least the next two years. The 206 new and returning deputies re-elected him at their head with 97%. Then they gathered for the photo of the parliamentary group – without a mask and without great distances, but according to the parliamentary group all vaccinated. Mützenich was received with a Laola wave. It got even stronger when chancellor candidate and new member of the parliamentary group Olaf Scholz entered the front row: a thunderstorm swept through the government district at the time and a huge thunder shook the Bundestag. Almost symbolic, as some have said.

The welcome also shows the new spirit of the parliamentary group, MEPs reported after the meeting: The SPD in the Bundestag has become younger, more diverse, a little more creepy. More than one in two MEPs are new and one in three is under 40 years old. 42 per cent of members of parliamentary groups are women – a slightly higher proportion than the overall Bundestag average (37.4 per cent).

For days, the 104 new MPs have proudly shown on Twitter that they are now part of it. 49 of them are of Juso age, of which Kevin Kühnert, the former boss of Juso and current vice-president of the SPD, was directly elected. The faction could swing significantly to the left with them.

Members of Parliament with Different Histories

A number of new parliamentarians who are members of the SPD are also refugees from the civil war who can tell touching stories. With Verena Hubertz, the founder of a successful start-up dares to enter Parliament – it is said that she could be a link with the FDP. There is also a football referee from Brandenburg. And Olympic biathlon champion Frank Ullrich, who in Thuringia ensured that CDU right-winger Hans-Georg Maaßen did not enter the Bundestag and has been heavily celebrated in the SPD since then.

Within the parliamentary group, specialist politicians have long designed business games where they might have more ease or difficulty with their problems in a coalition at traffic lights than in the Union. Your candidate for Chancellor Scholz underlined on Tuesday evening the overlap between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. All three had “ideas for progress”. “Something fits together if you want to bring it together,” Scholz said.

As coalition negotiations approach, speculation is also growing about future positions – even if the distribution of offices is not officially on the table until after the coalition talks are over. For days, Mützenich was repeatedly mentioned as a possible successor to Wolfgang Schäuble as Bundestag President. Schäuble must leave his post because the Union is no longer the strongest parliamentary group.

“You can be sure that we will appoint a strong candidate, a strong candidate,” Mützenich said on Wednesday. When asked, he said: “If it’s supposed to be an appreciation that I’m named, I’m happy about it.” Elections will take place at the end of October when the parliament is set up.

Hubertus Heil, who, as Minister of Labor, implemented the main projects of the SPD and, as vice-president of the SPD, also proved to be an asset in the election campaign, is considered to have assumed another high function. After the successful campaign, the electoral campaign manager and general secretary Lars Klingbeil is also one of the strong figures of the SPD with aptitudes for important positions. Whether it is Karl Lauterbach, the very lively declarer from Corona, party leader Saskia Esken or even further away from the previous SPD ministerial team, there is no shortage of names to designate possible government offices.

The calendar also provides food for speculation. Some would like Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) to present Scholz as her successor at the G20 summit in Rome at the end of October. Others tend to focus on the end of the year for the change of government.