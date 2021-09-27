SPD facing victory in parliamentary elections in Berlin

Berlin (dpa) – The SPD is on the verge of winning the Berlin House of Representatives elections – and the capital gets a ruling mayor for the first time.

The party whose main candidate Franziska Giffey reached 21.5% after counting nearly 99% of the vote and finished ahead of the Greens, who obtained 18.8% according to the intermediate result on the website of the election official of the state. The CDU reached 18.1%, the left 14.1%, the AfD 8.1% and the FDP 7.1%.

At first, the Green Top candidate Bettina Jarasch sensed the sensation, because for the first time the function of head of government seemed within the reach of her party. But then, during the evening, the SPD with top woman Giffey pushed forward in the screenings. As before, the two parties could continue to form a coalition between themselves and with the left. The vote was overshadowed by incidents and delays.

“Head to head race”

“We have a tête-à-tête between the SPD and the Greens, which means there is a clear vote for the SPD and the Greens, we have to face that,” said broadcaster Phoenix Giffey. In the event of an electoral victory, they will also speak to all other parties, but the will of the voters is clear.

Green candidate Jarasch told the same broadcaster that she wanted to stick with a “progressive government alliance” with the SPD and the left. “We’ve started a lot of things in this red-red-green coalition that people think are good,” Jarasch said. “That’s why I said from the start that I would like to continue this progressive coalition, but under green leadership.”

Other tripartite alliances were also possible. Leading CDU candidate Kai Wegner has said in various interviews that his party has started to end red-red-green and the numbers could reveal that as well. But the CDU again achieved one of the worst results of the post-war period.

The main FDP candidate, Sebastian Czaja, confirmed his willingness to speak to all parties except the left and the AfD. Their spokesperson Kristin Brinker pointed out that many citizens had expressed their interest in AfD issues during the election campaign.

Super election day in Berlin – incidents at polling stations

Sunday was a great election day in the capital. In addition to the House of Representatives, Berliners could also elect the new Bundestag and twelve new district parliaments. The main topics of the election campaign were rents and housing, transport, climate protection, education and Corona. There was also a referendum on whether large housing groups should be expropriated. A clear majority of yes votes emerged for this.

About 2.45 million people were eligible to vote in Berlin. But all did not go well with regard to the vote. Some ballots were missing. The Berlin Marathon caused delays. Sometimes long queues formed, waiting times could reach two hours. Some polling stations remained open longer. Some were still voting while the election forecasts were broadcast on television.

In 2016, the SPD won the House of Representatives elections with 21.6% of the second vote – its worst result in Berlin since 1946. The CDU then reached 17.6%. The left reached 15.6% five years ago, the Greens at 15.2%. The AfD had moved for the first time to the House of Representatives with 14.2%, the FDP managed 6.7%. The parliament of the Land of Berlin consists of at least 130 members, currently there are 160 due to excess mandates and equalization.