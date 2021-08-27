SPD is also ahead of Union in YouGov poll | Free press

The SPD’s high poll with chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz continues. The party is now just ahead of the Union in another polling institute.

Berlin (dpa) – A good four weeks before the federal elections, the SPD overtook the Union in another poll. As the opinion research institute YouGov announced, the Social Democrats would reach 24% if the vote took place next Sunday.

This corresponds to an increase of 8 percentage points compared to the last survey at the end of July. The Union therefore loses 6 points to 22%. The Greens remain unchanged at 16%, the FDP gains a point at 13%. The AfD reached 11% (minus 1), the left stuck at 8%.

An investigation by the Kantar Institute on behalf of “Focus” had previously shown Thursday a neck and neck race between the Union and the SPD. On Tuesday, a Forsa poll became known which found the SPD again the strongest political force in a Sunday question for the first time in years. In the Institute’s trend barometer for RTL and n-tv, the SPD reached 23%, the Union reached 22%. Before that, the Insa Institute had seen Union and SPD tied with the Sunday trend for “Bild am Sonntag”.

In principle, election polls only reflect opinion at the time of the survey and are not a prognosis for the outcome of the election. You are also always fraught with uncertainties. Among other things, declining ties between parties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected.