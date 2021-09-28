SPD leader: Let members have their say on coalition issues

It is still not clear who will form a coalition with whom and govern. The SPD wants to involve its members in an important decision.

Berlin (dpa) – SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans is open to a member survey on a possible coalition deal. It would be an option. “We will decide on the form of participation on the track,” he told newspapers from media group Funke.

“In any case, we cannot be expected that members will have to swallow important decisions made by the top and not be allowed to have a say.” In 2018, the SPD base gave the green light to the coalition agreement with the Union in a vote.

“Reasonable” for normal employees

Walter-Borjans also wants to conduct exploratory discussions with the Greens and the FDP on a “reasonable and affordable” basis for normal employees. “The three election winners are linked by a story of progress, albeit with different accents. The SPD, the Greens and the FDP are keen to prepare this Federal Republic for the future ”, declared Walter-Borjans. “But the changes must also be reasonable and bearable for the average employee in this company. We should hold talks on that basis. “

Red lines should not be drawn, according to the head of the SPD. “I say this to (FDP leader) Christian Lindner as well as (Greens presidents) Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock. This of course also applies to the SPD. “