SPD parliamentary group leader: Clear social democratic compass

Berlin (dpa) – The leader of the SPD parliamentary group, Rolf Mützenich, has reaffirmed the Social Democrats’ claim to leadership. “Armin Laschet must finally realize that he has not received the trust of German citizens,” Mützenich said in a video message posted on Twitter.

The Union candidate was the loser in the election, “we saw it”. Mützenich criticized that Laschet gave the country no certainty and no clear course. It is not a question of “getting by”, but of a clear social democratic compass and of Olaf Scholz (SPD) elected chancellor.

The SPD became the most powerful party in the elections with 25.7%. Scholz wants to form a government quickly, he sees enough in common with the Greens and the FDP. “There are crossroads,” he said Monday night on ZDF.

Exploratory interviews this week

The first exploratory talks with the Greens and the FDP could take place this week, according to the head of the SPD parliamentary group, Rolf Mützenich. Mützenich said ahead of a parliamentary group meeting with old and new members of the Bundestag: “We are ready to hold discussions not only swift but also reliable”.

According to information from “Spiegel”, the Greens and the FDP have agreed on a first meeting on Wednesday. FDP leader Christian Lindner had suggested on election night that the two parties meet in advance to explore overlaps and opportunities for compromise in opposing positions. The new parliamentary groups of the SPD, the Greens and the Left are also meeting for the first consultations.

Survey of coalition members

SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans is open to a member survey on a possible coalition agreement. It would be an option. “We will decide on the form of participation on the track,” he told newspapers from media group Funke. “In any case, we cannot be expected that members will have to swallow important decisions made by the top and not be allowed to have a say.” In 2018, the SPD base gave the green light to the coalition agreement with the Union in a vote.

Walter-Borjans also wants to conduct exploratory discussions with the Greens and the FDP on a “reasonable and affordable” basis for normal employees. “The three election winners are linked by a story of progress, albeit with different accents. The SPD, the Greens and the FDP are keen to prepare this Federal Republic for the future ”, declared Walter-Borjans. “But the changes must also be reasonable and bearable for the average employee in this company. We should hold talks on that basis. “

Red lines should not be drawn, according to the head of the SPD. “I say this to (FDP leader) Christian Lindner as well as (Greens presidents) Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock. This of course also applies to the SPD. “

Discontent among the Greens

Meanwhile, environmental politician Jürgen Trittin is warning his party not to engage in job distribution now. “We are negotiating a government which brings Germany on the path of 1.5 degrees”, declared the former Minister of the Environment and leader of the parliamentary group in the Bundestag the “Spiegel”. Then it will be decided who gets which position. “It decides the party and not just two people in personal discussions.”

Trittin criticized Greens presidents Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck. When asked on Monday who would take on the vice-chancellor’s post if the government is involved, Habeck said: “Suppose we are completely sorted.” The “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (online) reported that the two men had agreed long ago that Habeck would be vice-chancellor in the event of a bad election result. The information from party circles was confirmed to the German press agency.