SPD parliamentary group meets: rapid formation of government

Berlin (dpa) – The SPD is increasing the pressure to quickly form a government. The first exploratory talks with the Greens and the FDP could take place this week, according to faction leader Rolf Mützenich.

Mützenich called on Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet to stop fighting for the chancellery. “Armin Laschet must finally realize that he has not received the trust of German citizens,” Mützenich said in a video message posted on Twitter.

The SPD parliamentary group was formed in the Bundestag. Mützenich said earlier: “We have invited the Greens and the FDP to hold exploratory talks with us this week, if they wish.” The SPD is ready “to hold talks not only swift but also reliable”.

The 100 or so newly elected SPD deputies presented themselves one after the other at the meeting of old and new members of parliamentary groups. Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, who was also re-elected to the Bundestag, announced on Twitter: “Now let’s get to work together.”

Questions of red lines in conversations, that is, non-negotiable content, do not arise at this time, according to Mützenich. Important content for the SPD would be minimum wage, living space and renovation given the climate crisis. “But we will not hold coalition negotiations in public,” said Mützenich.

Warning to the Greens and the FDP

The leader of the parliamentary group warned the Greens and the FDP to display a different style of speech than in the previous elections in 2017. “I think the two smaller parties need to be clear that what they were doing here sometimes four years ago not do the job, ”he said. One or the other is apparently already thinking about “where in the government, in which chair he can sit”.

At the same time, Mützenich reaffirmed the Social Democrats’ claim to leadership. “Armin Laschet must finally see that he has not received the confidence of German citizens,” said the parliamentary group leader in a video message posted on Twitter. The Union candidate is the loser. Laschet gives the country no certainty and no clear course. It is no longer a question of “getting by”.

Rejuvenated faction

Younger, more feminine, more diverse and East German – this is how the new SPD parliamentary group presented itself, as several participants reported and the SPD proudly announced as well. There were some moving moments in the meeting, as participants from the German News Agency reported. There are also several MPs who came to Germany as refugees from the civil war, who now highlighted their hectic life and spoke of the “honor” of belonging to the German parliament.

Of the 206 seats won by the SPD, 121 are direct seats. In 2017, it was only 59 seats out of 153. More than half of the SPD deputies were newly elected, 56% of them are 40 years old or under, as announced by the parliamentary group. 42 percent of SPD deputies are women. 41 deputies come from the East. This Wednesday the group wants to elect its new president. Mützenich is considered to be fixed. Scholz had spoken in public for him Monday before being proposed by the executive committee of the parliamentary group.

Survey of coalition members

SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans is open to a member survey on a possible coalition agreement. It would be an option. “We will decide on the form of participation on the track,” he told newspapers from media group Funke. “In any case, we cannot be expected that members will have to swallow important decisions made by the top and not be allowed to have a say.” In 2018, the SPD base gave the green light to the coalition agreement with the Union in a vote.

Walter-Borjans also wants to conduct exploratory discussions with the Greens and the FDP on a “reasonable and affordable” basis for normal employees. “The three election winners are linked by a story of progress, albeit with different accents. The SPD, the Greens and the FDP are keen to prepare this Federal Republic for the future ”, declared Walter-Borjans. “But the changes must also be reasonable and bearable for the average employee in this company. We should hold talks on that basis. “

Staff decisions at the Greens

If the Greens participate in the government, they only want to decide on their composition after coalition negotiations. Party leader Robert Habeck made it clear on Tuesday before a meeting of the parliamentary group that “of course at the end of such a process on content and personnel – the whole picture – the party would decide on a congress party or member survey “. For the moment, the question of who will replace the Greens as vice-chancellor is “totally irrelevant”. “We don’t even have a chancellor.”

Habeck, however, confirmed that he had already reached an agreement with his co-chair, former candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock, on all issues relevant for the upcoming negotiations. In a joint press conference with Baerbock on Monday, when asked who would take on the post of vice-chancellor, he said: “Suppose we are completely sorted.” But we don’t want to “put it on the market” now.

The “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (online) reported shortly after the two had long ago agreed on Habeck as vice-chancellor in the event of a bad election result. The information from party circles was confirmed to the German press agency.

Kretschmann: The south as a model

From the point of view of Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann, the program of the government of the Land of Baden-Württemberg can serve as a model for the next negotiations within the federal government. Baden-Württemberg’s green-black coalition agreement is a “good plan”, the head of the Green government in Stuttgart said on Tuesday. The Greens and the CDU had agreed on many climate protection measures in the southwest, such as compulsory solar electricity for new residential buildings.

Kretschmann said he sees a clear government mandate for his party within the federal government. “We now have the mandate to govern,” he said. The question of the Greens has not disappeared. It is about decarbonizing the economy. “The task is greater than the digital weight we bring to government.”