SPD paves the way for black-red-yellow in Saxony-Anhalt

Just three months after the regional elections, Saxony-Anhalt can prepare for a new state government: with the approval of the Social Democrats, the biggest obstacle for a coalition of the CDU, SPD and FDP has been overcome.

Magdeburg (dpa) – Despite internal party criticism and sometimes painful compromises on content and articles, the SPD of Saxony-Anhalt has accepted a coalition with the CDU and the FDP.

In a membership vote, 63.4% were in favor of the black-red-yellow government alliance, as the party announced on Saturday. The vote of SPD members was seen as the biggest factor in uncertainty on the way to the first black-red-yellow state government in reunified Germany.

SPD chairmen Andreas Schmidt and Juliane Kleemann were satisfied with the outcome of the vote. “The result is a strong signal in all respects,” Schmidt said. At 60.4 percent, the turnout was higher than in any other SPD member survey so far.

Ministry of Economic Affairs changes to CDU

The SPD had notably criticized the fact that the party should cede the important and prestigious Ministry of the Economy to the CDU. In the state elections on June 6, the party achieved the worst result in the regional association’s 31-year history with just 8.4 percent.

The SPD lost two more seats in the state parliament and is now only represented by nine members. Even with the 40 members of the CDU, the SPD has a majority in the new Land Parliament, but the leading and appointed Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) with one vote was too thin. This is why the FDP was integrated into the coalition which, after ten years of extra-parliamentary opposition, is again represented by seven members in the Land parliament. The coalition would thus have 56 of the 97 seats in the parliament of the Land of Saxony-Anhalt.

Relief from CDU and FDP

The presidents of the CDU and the FDP expressed their relief on Saturday over the approval of the SPD. Next Friday, the two parties will also announce whether they will join the black-red-yellow coalition – approval is considered certain. The coalition agreement could then be signed on September 13. Three days later, the new coalition could re-elect Haseloff as prime minister in the state parliament.