SPD: Ready for three-way talks

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the fight for a new government alliance is in full swing. On Sunday, SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the FDP leadership to gauge the chances of a traffic light coalition.

The SPD and the FDP described these early explorations as constructive. We are aware that after 16 years as Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), there is a great need for change, said SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil after a two-hour consultation. There have been global discussions on climate protection, digital issues, modernization of the state, and foreign policy issues. “It was constructive and very factual.”

FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing said serious issues had been discussed constructively. It is clear that the positions related to the content are different “on essential points”. He reaffirmed his party’s demand to form a “reform government”. The FDP wants to make a final assessment of how to proceed once all bilateral discussions have taken place. The Greens and the FDP had already met twice for confidential talks in recent days.

Greens: seeking momentum

Immediately afterwards, the SPD and the Greens began their first explorations. The SPD is now hoping for a three-way talks soon. “The SPD is now ready for three-way talks,” SPD secretary general Lars Klingbeil said on Sunday evening after two hours of talks with the Greens and the FDP. He stressed that the Union is still in talks with the FDP on Sunday evening and with the Greens on Tuesday. Then there will be a decision. “Our wish would be that three-way talks take place quickly,” Klingbeil said.

After meeting with the SPD, the leader of the Greens, Robert Habeck, welcomed the will of the Social Democrats to make things happen. “We have also found a will within the SPD and determined to really start over, to set in motion a momentum which can then perhaps resolve the remaining problems,” he said. “Politics is always looking for intersections. We were now looking primarily for dynamics. “

It was agreed not to disclose the content of the conversation. Klingbeil named a few topics that were discussed: climate protection, digitization, modernization of the state and of Europe. These had already been named after the previous conversation between the SPD and the FDP. “It was really a constructive atmosphere and a very good conversation,” he said now. Green leader Annalena Baerbock spoke of confidence talks.

The Union is also exploring

Competing with the SPD-Greens talks, there was a first round of the CDU and CSU with the FDP at the same time. A first meeting between the Union and the Greens is scheduled for Tuesday. After the Union’s electoral debacle, candidate Chancellor Armin Laschet (CDU) is under increasing pressure alongside explorations within his own ranks. The FDP has asked the Union for internal clarifications. The Greens said they were confident they could participate in government.

The SPD was the strongest force in the election with 25.7%. The Union fell to 24.1 percent. The Greens gained 14.8% and the FDP also improved to 11.5%.

The Greens expressed confidence in belonging to a future coalition. “If we do not act in a completely stupid way, we will not only support this government for the next four years, but we will also have our say,” party leader Robert Habeck said at a small conference on Saturday. party. Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock said her party was elected by seven million people, many of them young. This gives orders within the framework of the government to ensure a real renewal of the country. The 120,000 environmentalists will vote on a coalition agreement and on the composition of a possible government.

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) backed a traffic light coalition and stressed that his party should claim the government mandate for itself. “But of course, more with a cook and a waiter,” Schröder said in his “Die Agenda” podcast (Saturday) in view of earlier statements on the balance of power between the bigger SPD and the smaller Greens. At that time he used that word in a different situation to reduce fears of his 1998 red-green government. “It is now clear that the Greens and the FDP are capable of governing.”

Laschet live review

Laschet met members of the CDU exploratory team at party headquarters on Saturday to prepare for talks with the FDP and the Greens during the new week. At the same time, the CDU is increasingly openly discussing a new structure in terms of content and personnel. “There must be a federal party congress for this, at the latest in January,” said vice-party Jens Spahn of “Welt am Sonntag”. “No one can deny that mistakes were made in the election campaign and that our best candidate did not shoot correctly.” Whatever the outcome of the explorations, it must be clear: “Continuing like this is not an option.

Several CDU politicians have called for a membership vote on a new composition if explorations with the FDP and the Greens fail. Economic politician Carsten Linnemann told the “Bild”: “We will not circumvent the involvement of the members in the next decision on the presidency.” Union Junge leader Tilman Kuban told Welt am Sonntag: “In the CDU, no stone can be overlooked. He called for a realignment of content and staff. It is “the hour of young minds”.