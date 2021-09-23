Specialised Silica Market Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market 2021 – 2031

Global Specialised Silica Market  was valued US$ 5.8 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 8.4 Bn by 2024, at CAGR of 6.37% during forecast period. Global Specialised silica market isâ€¦..


Specialty silica consists of Silicon dioxide, which is a natural compound made of most abundant materials and having various living organisms: silica and oxygen.

In the past few yearsâ€™ specialty silica market is growing rapidly in the rubber industry and one of the major target market for rubber industry is automotive. Other than tiers, conveyor belts, railway pads, shoe soles are some of the key applications of the rubber in transportation industry.

Growing food industry is driving the specialty silica market since it is used to preventing of caking, reduce dusting, remove the lumps, and for better absorption of liquids.

It also used for the production of medicated and transparent toothpastes as it acts as a whitening, cleaning and polishing agent.

However, the global specialty silica market is being restrained by factors including high product cost coupled with the availability of cheaper substitutes, and the very low growth rate in demand from the paper industry.

Increasing use of the product in the coatings and refectories &amp; abrasives industries is expected to fuel its growth over the next few years.

Increasing applicability of specialty silica in the various industry, the specialty silica market is expected to grow in coming years. Growing number of automotive, construction and industrial sector in the emerging economies is further expected to boost the market.

Asia Pacific is leading the market. Countries in Asia Pacific include Japan, China, South Korea, and India. Moreover, Asia Pacific and North America both are projected to expand the market for the specialty silica players that will increase the revenue generation for the specialty silica market

Scope of Global Specialised Silica Market:

Global Specialised Silica Market, By Type

  Fumed Silica

  Precipitated Silica

  Colloidal Silica

  Silica Gel

  Fused Silica

Global specialised silica market, by application

  Rubber

  Food &amp; healthcare

  Coatings

  Plastics

  Abrasives &amp; refractories

  Electronics and electrical

Global specialised silica market, by region

  North America

  Europe

  Asia Pacific

  Middle East &amp; Africa

  South America

Key Players analysed in Global specialised silica market:

  AkzoNobel N.V.

  Imerys SA

  Cabot Corporation

  Pearls Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

  PPG Industries

  EvonikIndustries

  Solvay

  W.R. Grace

  J.M. Huber

  Fuji Silysia Chemical

  Tosoh Silica Corporation

  Madhu Silica

  Oriental Silicas

  Anten Chemical

  Cabot

  IQE Group

  PQ Corporation

  Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals (GMGBC)

  Kadvani Chemicals

  Qingdao Haiyang Chemical

