Specialty and High Performance Film market leading manufacturers with latest trends forecast to 2027

Polymer films with transparent or opaque are known as specialty and high performance film. The basic raw materials for production of these films include polyesters, fluoropolymers and polycarbonates. Packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, and construction are the major end-use industries of specialty and high performance films. These films are gaining major traction across industries, mainly due to their high resistance to chemicals, high tensile strength and high impact resistance.

Growing demand for packaged and frozen food in developed countries, owing rampant growth of end-use industries is expected to provide growth impetus for the specialty and high performance film market during the forecasted period. Moreover, rising demand for disposable food and beverage packaging such as tetra pack products is projected to provide further traction for market growth. The primary focus of packaged food industry is to improve hygiene to protect the food from UV, sunlight, dust, temperature and air. Barrier films and UV control films are few products used in food and beverages industry. Moreover, it increases the life span of the food and helps to maintain the quality of food for a longer duration of time.

Increasing population and growing urbanization in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Middle East is fueling leading to surge in construction activities in these regions. Increasing demand for improved and modern commercial complex and residential buildings with glass exterior is growing. Moreover, reconstruction and renovation activities in North America and Europe is expected to boost the specialty and high performance film market. For instance, due to global warming, UV rays protection is one the major challenges for modern glass buildings and complexes. Increasing use of UV rays and sunlight control film is forecasted to drive the film market as per study conducted by Coherent Market Insights.

Top Key Players in Specialty and High Performance Film market: The Dow Chemicals Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Bayer AG, Bemis Company Inc., Evonik Industries, Honeywell International Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Sealed Air Corporation, The 3M Company, DuPont, among others.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America accounted for major share in the global specialty and high performance film market both in terms of revenue and volume in 2016 and the trend is estimated to remain the same over the forecast period. In 2016, Asia Pacific held a share of 39.58% in terms of volume, followed by Europe (25.24%). According to a study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, the global construction market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025 which is expected to create a highly conducive environment for growth of the global specialty and high performance film market.

Among application, polycarbonate segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Asia Pacific is the largest market and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% in terms of volume over the forecast period. High glass transition temperature, high impact resistance, and superior durability are the primary characteristics of polycarbonate polymer film. Polycarbonate polymer films find applications in construction materials, electronic components, automotive, and aircrafts among others. The demand for polycarbonate films is expected to increase by the packaging and transporting of doors & window frames and aircraft components. Increasing population in Asia Pacific, increasing construction and renovation activities in emerging and developed economies, and increasing automotive industries are expected to drive the specialty and high performance film market growth over the forecast period.

Polycarbonate segment is expected to be the fastest growing application area in the specialty and high performance film market

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global specialty and high performance films market and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) (%) for the forecast period (2017 – 2022), considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides valuable insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

The report takes into account the various products of specialty and high performance films includes polyester, nylon, fluropolymer, polycarbonate, and analyzing the market value and growth (%) during the forecast period.

It profiles leading players in the global specialty and high performance films market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies and future plans

