Spectrum Analyzer Market Overview 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Spectrum Analyzer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global spectrum analyzer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A spectrum analyzer, or signal analyzer, refers to laboratory equipment used to analyze the amplitude of the input signal set in the logarithmic scale when an electric signal passes through the system. These analyzers determine the bandwidth of an analog or digital signal. Some common types of spectrum analyzers include the swept or super-heterodyne, filter bank and real-time spectrum analyzers.

Market Trends

The primary growth-inducing factor for the global spectrum analyzer market is the significant expansion in the electronics industry. The use of spectrum analyzers helps organizations determine the modifications needed to reduce signal interference, as well as improve the performance of Wi-Fi systems and wireless routers. Other than this, the rising adoption of wireless spectrum analyzers with multi-tasking capabilities represents another factor that has boosted the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements have enabled manufacturers to develop portable and hand-held spectrum analyzers, along with the overall operation of long-term evolution (LTE) services that use the product for smoother communications. They are also introducing affordable oscilloscopes with an in-built spectrum analyzer capability, which is expected to increase its sales in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Advantest Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

Avcom of Virginia Inc.

B&K Precision Corporation

Cobham Plc

Fortive Corporation

Giga-Tronics Incprporated

Keysight Technologies Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. Kg.

Teledyne Lecroy Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of analyzer type, offering, frequency range, design type, technology type, end-use industry and geography.

Breakup by Analyzer Type:

Swept-Tuned Spectrum Analyzer

RF Tuning Method Analyzer

Super Heterodyne Analyzer

Vector Signal Spectrum Analyzer

Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer

Fast Fourier Transform Analyzer

Parallel Filter Analyzer

Audio Spectrum Analyzer

Others

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Frequency Range:

<6 GHz

6GHz-18 GHz

>18GHz

Breakup by Design Type:

Handheld Spectrum Analyzer

Portable Spectrum Analyzer

Benchtop Spectrum Analyzer

Breakup by Technology Type:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace

Defense

Medical

Electronics

Educational

Energy

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

