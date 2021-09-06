Splicing Tapes Market : Executive Summary and Analysis By Top Players, Product Types, Applications And Market Forecast to 2028

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the splicing tapes market will witness a CAGR of 2.54% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising demand and use of paper and packaging by the various industries and rising application of splicing tapes by the verticals such as paper and printing, packaging, electronics, labelling, automotive, healthcare and others are the two major factors attributable to the growth of splicing tapes market.

Key Companies Operating in this Industry are: 3M, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., Scapa, tesa Tapes (India) Private Limited, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, ECHOtape., ORAFOL Europe GmbH., Adhesives Research, Inc., INDUSTRIAS TUK, SA DE CV, PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o., Boston Tapes Commercial Srl, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., American Biltrite, Teraoka Seisakusho co.,Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Adirondack Specialty Adhesives, Rolltape and Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd. among other domestic and global players.

Global Splicing Tapes Market Scope and Market Size:

By Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Others), Type (Repulpable and Non-Repulpable), Backing Material (Paper/ Tissue, PET/ Polyester, Non- Woven and Others), Application (Flying Splices, Manual Splices, Core Starting, Roll Finishing and Others), End Users (Paper and Printing, Packaging, Electronics, Labelling, Automotive, Healthcare and Others)

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW GLOBAL Splicing Tapes MARKET

1.4 LIMITATION

1.5 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.6 LIFE LINE CURVE OF RAW MATERIAL

2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING

2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.1 MARKET END-USER COVERAGE GRID

2.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX

2.12 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

2.13 IMPORT-EXPORT DATA

2.14 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.15 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5 MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 DRIVERS

5.2 RESTRAINS

5.3 OPPORTUNITIES

5.4 CHALLENGES

6 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL Splicing Tapes MARKET

6.1 ANALYSIS ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL Splicing Tapes MARKET

6.2 AFTERMATH OF COVID-19 AND GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES TO BOOST THE GLOBAL INDUSTRY

6.3 STRATEGIC DECISIONS BY MANUFACTURERS AFTER COVID-19 TO GAIN COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE

6.4 IMPACT ON DEMAND

6.5 IMPACT ON PRICE

6.6 IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN

6.7 CONCLUSION

7 GLOBAL Splicing Tapes MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 NORTH AMERICA

7.3 EUROPE

7.4 ASIA-PACIFIC

7.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.6 SOUTH AMERICA

8 GLOBAL Splicing Tapes MARKET: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL

8.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

8.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE

8.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC

8.5 EXPANSIONS

8.6 NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS

8.7 PARTNERSHIPS

9 SWOT ANALYSIS

10 COMPANY PROFILES

10.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

10.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

10.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

10.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.1.5 RECENT UPDATES

11 QUESTIONNAIRE

12 RELATED REPORTS

