Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2021-26: Global Size, Share, Trends and Outlook
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Sports Fishing Equipment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global sports fishing equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Sports fishing equipment refer to the devices used for recreational fishing activities and competitions. They mainly include fishing rods, fishhooks, lines, baits, lures, sinkers, etc. These tools are used for fishing without grappling, gear, stunning, line fishing, trapping, fishing with bag nets, trawling seining, and gillnetting. The fishing lines are tied to attract, hold, and capture the fishes with natural or artificial bait. These lines are linked to casting, spinning, and fly-fishing reels, which help in hunting large-sized fishes and shellfishes. Various handheld equipment, such as spears and harpoons, can also be thrown with a thrust to wound and catch the fish.
Market Trends
The expanding fishing industry, along with increasing participation in water-based sports activities, is primarily driving the market for sports fishing equipment. Moreover, the rising number of fishing associations and recreational fishing clubs is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, rising investments in the development of high-quality fishing equipment and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers also contribute to the growth of the sports fishing equipment market. In addition to this, several key players are launching innovative product variants connected with sensors, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, growing consumer preferences towards outdoor recreational activities are further expected to drive the market for sports fishing equipment.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc.
- Gamakatsu
- Globeride Inc.
- Newell Brands
- Mustad & Son
- Okuma Fishing Tackle Corp.
- Rapala VMC Corporation (Sofina)
- Shimano Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, end user, distribution channel and geography.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Fishing Rods
- Fishing Reels
- Fishing Hooks
- Fishing Lures
- Fishing Lines
- Fishing Rigs
- Fishing Jig Heads
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Freshwater Fishing
- Saltwater Fishing
Breakup by End User:
- Individual Consumer
- Clubs
- Sports Organizers
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Specialty and Sports Stores
- Departmental and Discount Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
