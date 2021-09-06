Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2021-26: Global Size, Share, Trends and Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Sports Fishing Equipment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global sports fishing equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Sports fishing equipment refer to the devices used for recreational fishing activities and competitions. They mainly include fishing rods, fishhooks, lines, baits, lures, sinkers, etc. These tools are used for fishing without grappling, gear, stunning, line fishing, trapping, fishing with bag nets, trawling seining, and gillnetting. The fishing lines are tied to attract, hold, and capture the fishes with natural or artificial bait. These lines are linked to casting, spinning, and fly-fishing reels, which help in hunting large-sized fishes and shellfishes. Various handheld equipment, such as spears and harpoons, can also be thrown with a thrust to wound and catch the fish.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-fishing-equipment-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The expanding fishing industry, along with increasing participation in water-based sports activities, is primarily driving the market for sports fishing equipment. Moreover, the rising number of fishing associations and recreational fishing clubs is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, rising investments in the development of high-quality fishing equipment and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers also contribute to the growth of the sports fishing equipment market. In addition to this, several key players are launching innovative product variants connected with sensors, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, growing consumer preferences towards outdoor recreational activities are further expected to drive the market for sports fishing equipment.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2Fuf3km

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc.

Gamakatsu

Globeride Inc.

Newell Brands

Mustad & Son

Okuma Fishing Tackle Corp.

Rapala VMC Corporation (Sofina)

Shimano Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, end user, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Fishing Rods

Fishing Reels

Fishing Hooks

Fishing Lures

Fishing Lines

Fishing Rigs

Fishing Jig Heads

Others

Breakup by Application:

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

Breakup by End User:

Individual Consumer

Clubs

Sports Organizers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty and Sports Stores

Departmental and Discount Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/indoor-lbs-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fleet-management-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/off-the-road-tire-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/agroscience-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/femtocell-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dental-practice-management-software-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lymphoma-treatment-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01-6197128

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/odor-control-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800