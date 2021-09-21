Sports Medicine Market (Covid-19 Analysis) SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2028
Global Sports Medicine Market was valued at USD 5.8billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 11.21billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.7% from 2020-2027.
Sports medicines are given by sports medicine doctors for the treatment of any injury occurred during sports participation, exercise/ any type of physical activity. Sports injuries can occur due to the lack of conditioning, and improper technique or form. The sport medicine specialists work with professional athletes & also deliver their treatment facilities to the children & teens which are involved in sports activities.
Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as Zimmer Biomet, DJO Global, Wright Group N.V., Arthrex, Inc., Smith and Nephew, Stryker, Conmed, Medtronic, Mueller Sports Medicine, Depuy Synthes Companies, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product Type
- Body Reconstruction & Repair
- Surgical Equipment
- Soft Tissue Repair
- Bone Reconstruction Devices
- Body Support & Recovery
- Braces and Other Support Devices
- Compression Clothing
- Hot & Cold Therapy
- Body Monitoring & Evaluation
- Cardiac
- Respiratory
- Hemodynamic
- Musculoskeletal
- Others
- Accessories
- Bandages
- Tapes
- Disinfectants
- Wraps
- Other
By Application
- Knees
- Shoulders
- Ankle & Foot
- Back & Spine
- Elbow & Wrist
- Hips
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Regional Analysis
The Global Sports Medicine Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
The North America region is anticipated to hold a significant revenue share in the overall sports medicine market during the forecast period. Due to the increase in popularity of sports & physical activity, the rise in awareness regarding the prevention and treatment of sports injuries, and the increase in investments in sports medicine are accelerating the North America Sports Medicine Market.
