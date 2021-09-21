Sports Medicine Market (Covid-19 Analysis) SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2028

Global Sports Medicine Market was valued at USD 5.8billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 11.21billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.7% from 2020-2027.

Sports medicines are given by sports medicine doctors for the treatment of any injury occurred during sports participation, exercise/ any type of physical activity. Sports injuries can occur due to the lack of conditioning, and improper technique or form. The sport medicine specialists work with professional athletes & also deliver their treatment facilities to the children & teens which are involved in sports activities.

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Zimmer Biomet, DJO Global, Wright Group N.V., Arthrex, Inc., Smith and Nephew, Stryker, Conmed, Medtronic, Mueller Sports Medicine, Depuy Synthes Companies, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Body Reconstruction & Repair

Surgical Equipment

Soft Tissue Repair

Bone Reconstruction Devices

Body Support & Recovery

Braces and Other Support Devices

Compression Clothing

Hot & Cold Therapy

Body Monitoring & Evaluation

Cardiac

Respiratory

Hemodynamic

Musculoskeletal

Others

Accessories

Bandages

Tapes

Disinfectants

Wraps

Other

By Application

Knees

Shoulders

Ankle & Foot

Back & Spine

Elbow & Wrist

Hips

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

The Global Sports Medicine Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America region is anticipated to hold a significant revenue share in the overall sports medicine market during the forecast period. Due to the increase in popularity of sports & physical activity, the rise in awareness regarding the prevention and treatment of sports injuries, and the increase in investments in sports medicine are accelerating the North America Sports Medicine Market.

