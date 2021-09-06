Sports Medicine Market Report 2021: Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2026

The growing consumer participation in sports and athletics is primarily driving the market for sports medicine. Additionally, increasing consumer health concerns and rising awareness about physical fitness among the masses has led to an escalating participation in sports as a crucial part of the daily routine, thereby propelling the demand for various sports medicine products. Besides this, numerous technological advancements, such as the development of Protection, Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation (PRICE) therapy as the immediate treatment of sports injuries, are also creating a positive outlook for the global market.