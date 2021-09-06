Sports Medicine Market Report 2021: Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Sports Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global sports medicine market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Sports medicine refers to a branch of medicine that deals with preventing, diagnosing, and treating injuries caused due to strenuous activities. It is primarily adopted for with various sports or exercise-related injuries, such as sprains, fractures, heavy exercise-based asthma, heat illness, cartilage and disc injuries, etc. Sports medicine includes multiple treatments, such as osteopathic manipulation, rehabilitation and injections, and various products, including body reconstruction products, recovery products, body support, and accessories. These treatments help in providing comprehensive medical care to improve athletic performance and ensure faster recovery from injuries.
Market Trends:
The growing consumer participation in sports and athletics is primarily driving the market for sports medicine. Additionally, increasing consumer health concerns and rising awareness about physical fitness among the masses has led to an escalating participation in sports as a crucial part of the daily routine, thereby propelling the demand for various sports medicine products. Besides this, numerous technological advancements, such as the development of Protection, Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation (PRICE) therapy as the immediate treatment of sports injuries, are also creating a positive outlook for the global market.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-medicine-market/requestsample
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Sports Medicine Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Arthrex
Smith & Nephew plc’s (LON:SN.)
Medtronic plc. (MDT)
Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)
Bioventus (NASDAQ: BVS)
Stryker (NYSE:SYK)
Mueller Sports Medicine
RTI Surgical Holdings
Breg
Conmed Corporation
Performance Health International Limited
Bauerfeind AG
KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co. kg, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, etc.
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-medicine-market
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.
Market Breakup by Product:
Body Reconstruction
Fracture & Ligament Repair Products
Arthroscopy Devices
Implants
Orthobiologics
Prosthetics
Body Support and Recovery
Braces & Supports
Physiotherapy
Thermal Therapy
Ultrasound Therapy
Laser Therapy
Electrostimulation Therapy
Body Monitoring and Evaluation
Cardiac Monitoring
Respiratory Monitoring
Hemodynamic Monitoring
Musculoskeletal Monitoring
Compression Clothing
Accessories
Bandages
Disinfectants
Tapes
Others
Market Breakup by Application:
Knee Injuries
Shoulder Injuries
Foot & Ankle Injuries
Hip & Groin Injuries
Elbow & Wrist Injuries
Back & Spine Injuries
Others
Market Breakup by End-User:
Hospitals
Orthopedic Specialty Clinics
Fitness and Training Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Info:
Name: IMARC Group
Email: Send Email
Organization: IMARC Group
Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801, United States
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/