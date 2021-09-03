Spunbond Nonwoven Market 2021: Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth and Forecast by 2028 Spunbound Nonwoven Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Material (Polyester, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Others); Function (Disposable, Non-Disposable); End Use Industry (Personal Care and Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive, Others) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Spunbond is a nonwoven polymeric material resembling a fabric or a cloth. The spunbond nonwoven is generated by extruding a thermoplastic fiber polymer into fine filaments fiber, which has a fifteen to thirty-five micrometer diameter. The filaments are collected on a conveyer belt in the form of a web and then is bonded to make spunbound nonwoven fabric. The spunbond nonwoven fabrics possess properties like excellent burst strengths, stability to heat & chemicals, porosity, tensile and tear strength.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rapidly increasing consumption of spunbond nonwoven in the health care sector and high demand for polypropylene spunbond nonwovens drives the growth of the spunbond nonwoven market. Growing awareness and ease in the manufacturing process of disposable products is another factor driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials and thus the high cost of finished products restricts the fruitful development of the spunbond nonwoven market. Improving living standards and incrementing demand for geotextiles, fosters the growth of the spunbond nonwoven market in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the spunbond nonwoven market with detailed market segmentation by material, function, end use industry and geography. The global spunbond nonwoven market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading spunbond nonwoven market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global spunbond nonwoven market is segmented on the basis of material, function, end use industry and geography. On the basis of material the market classify into polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene and others. As per function the market is divided into disposable and non-disposable. The market in terms of end use industry is bifurcated into personal care & hygiene, medical, agriculture, packaging, automotive and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The spunbond nonwoven market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the spunbond nonwoven market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the spunbond nonwoven market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the spunbond nonwoven market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from spunbond nonwoven market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for spunbond nonwoven market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the spunbond nonwoven market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the spunbond nonwoven market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

Fitesa S.A.

Gülsan Holding

Johns Manville Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

KT Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Mada Nonwovens

RadiciGroup

Toray Industries, Inc.

Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd.

