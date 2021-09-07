Spyware | German police criticized for using Pegasus

(Berlin) The German federal police bought the Israeli spyware Pegasus in 2019, a takeover confirmed by a parliamentary source on Tuesday that has met with criticism.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 12:16 pm

At the end of 2019, the Federal Office bought the Israeli software, with which several countries spy on politicians, journalists or even business leaders via their mobile phones, the German media Die Zeit and the Süddeutsche Zeitung announced on Tuesday.

This takeover from the Israeli company NSO Group was confirmed to AFP from a parliamentary source during a meeting of the Interior Committee in the Bundestag.

Regularly accused of playing along with authoritarian regimes, NSO assures that its Pegasus software is only used to obtain information about criminal or terrorist networks.

In addition to listening to phone calls, Pegasus allows you to remotely trigger the microphone of a device in order to listen in on conversations in the area or, in particular, to have access to the camera.

Used by the police for eavesdropping

In Germany the software was used by the criminal police in “some cases” only to listen in on telephone conversations, according to these parliamentary sources. However, no information was given about a possible use by the secret services.

This takeover was a “nightmare for the rule of law”, complained Konstantin von Notz, environmental officer, and demanded a “complete clarification” from Angela Merkel’s government. The purchase would actually have been made despite warnings from the interior ministry’s lawyers.

The opposition and human rights NGOs ask for clarification on the use of this tool and remind you that the Federal Constitutional Court has strictly regulated the use of spyware of this type.

We want to know whether the journalists were spied on without their knowledge, whether their sources are still safe.

The Association of German Journalists.

Amnesty International, for its part, called for “urgent public procurement rules that oblige public authorities to take into account the history of companies with regard to human rights when making purchases”.

Following international media revelations in July, Pegasus would have made it possible to spy on at least 180 journalists, 85 human rights activists or 14 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron.