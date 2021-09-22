Starch Based Sweetener Market Growth Opportunities And Future Scenario During Forecast Period 2021-2027

Global Starch Based Sweetener Market was valued at US$ 1,700.6 Mn in 2020 and it is expected to reach at US$ 2,794.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020-2027.

The increase in concern regarding the prevalence of obesity is encouraging consumers to opt for natural & zero-calorie sweeteners. For instance, according to the Global Stevia Institute’s internal survey, around 60% of Americans prefer low-calorie sugar alcohols in their foods. This factor drives the growth of global starch based sweetener market.

Growing awareness regarding healthy foods and rising health-consciousness are expected to boost the market growth. Over the past few years, owing to the new product launches & the rising awareness regarding preventive healthcare alternatives, consumers are increasingly getting aware of their nutritional needs. Hence, with increasing health consciousness, consumers are now shifting towards healthier choices with respect to the consumption of various food and beverage products. Recent consumer trends involve a demand for low-calorie, reduced sugar, and all-natural & organic ingredient-based products, owing to the various health benefits offered and the increase in incidences of chronic diseases across the globe as a result of unhealthier dietary lifestyles.

The value chain of global starch based sweetener includes: Raw material providers, processing companies and distributor. In addition, sweetener companies have to provide good packaging solution to maintain its quality. Hence, overall, the cost of manufacturing of sweeteners is quite expensive compared to availability of sugar in at low prices.Furthermore, the taste of few natural sweeteners is disliked by many consumers (mainly in developing and undeveloped countries) owing to which it is not preferred by a lot of people. Technological advancement is expected to lower the manufacturing cost of natural sweeteners which will, in turn, be available at lower rates in the market. This factor hinders the market growth of starch based sweetener and its impact is very high.

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as

Cargill Inc,

Tate & Lyle,

Shuangqiao Company Ltd,

Ingredion,

Tereos,

Agrana,

Hungrana,

ADM,

Kall Ingredients,

Baolingbao Biology Co.,Ltd,

Glucovil Argentina S.A.,

Arcor,

SULZER Ltd,

Novasep,

Avebe,

Corn Refiners Association,

Sanwa starch co ltd,

Cofco Biochemical,

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited,

Daesang Corporation,

Vaisala,

Enzyme Innovation,

Baolingbao,

Feitian,

Tianzi,

SUNUS CO., LTD., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

High Fructose Starch Syrup (HFSS)

HFSS42

HFSS55

HFCS90

Dextrose

Dextrose monohydrate

Dextrose anhydrous

Fructose

Crystalline fructose

Liquefied fructose

Others

By Material

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Others

By End User

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

