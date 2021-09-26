Start of the Bundestag elections – polling stations open

Who will rule in Germany in the future? The election campaign is over, now the voters have the floor. The result of the vote is considered to be completely open.

Berlin (dpa) – The general elections have started. About 60,000 polling stations opened at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Almost 60.4 million citizens are called upon to cast their first and second votes before 6 p.m. and thus decide on the composition of the new Bundestag.

About 2.8 million citizens are participating for the first time in a federal election. In total, 47 parties are standing for election.

It is expected that this time around, more people than ever will vote by mail. According to the Federal Return Office, this time it could be at least 40 percent. In 2017, 28.6% of those eligible to vote had already resorted to postal voting. Four years ago the turnout was 76.2%.

In parallel with the federal elections, a new Land parliament is elected in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and the Land parliament in Berlin.

In public opinion polls for the federal election, Union of Chancellors candidate Armin Laschet was recently slightly behind the SPD with Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. The SPD came in at 25 to 26 percent, the Union at 22 to 25. In third place were the Greens with 16 to 17 percent. It is followed by the FDP (10.5 to 12%), the AfD (10) and the Left (5 to 6).

However, opinion polls are just snapshots of political mood and say nothing about the outcome of the election. This is even more true for this election due to the large number of voters still undecided.

In the 2017 federal election, the CDU and CSU emerged as the most powerful force with 32.9%. The SPD came in at 20.5%, the AfD was the third strongest force with 12.6%. He was followed by the FDP (10.7%), the left (9.2) and the Greens with 8.9%.