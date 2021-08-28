Start of withdrawal of US troops in a precarious security situation | Free press

Washington / Kabul (dpa) – Shortly before the end of the evacuation mission, the US military began withdrawing troops from Kabul airport. The process has started, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said.

At the same time, he resolutely contradicted the statements of the Islamist Taliban militants, according to which the United States would have given up on Saturday evening “two or three” entrances to the airport. The Taliban have set up security checkpoints around the airport, Kirby said. “But they don’t control the gates, they are not at the airport and have no role in security,” Kirby said.

All doors under American control

The U.S. military will be responsible for the security and operation of the airport until the scheduled withdrawal on Tuesday, Kirby said. All the airport gates are still under the control of American soldiers. US President Joe Biden wants troops to leave Afghanistan by Tuesday. As of Friday, more than 5,000 were stationed at Kabul airport. Kirby said the military will not initially release new troop numbers for security reasons. The US military will be able to fly Western citizens and former Afghan employees until the end of the mission, he said.

Once the Bundeswehr and other allies completed their evacuation mission, US military rescue flights also entered the last trains. The US Air Force and its allies transported around 6,800 people from Kabul in 24 hours, as the White House announced on Saturday. Since mid-August, the United States and its partners have airlifted a total of approximately 112,000 of its Afghan citizens and former employees. The US State Department said about 5,400 citizens were airlifted and about 350 Americans were still in the country and wanted to escape.

Most of the evacuees were Afghans. About 20,500 evacuees landed on the US air base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate on Saturday. In the medium term, the American army wants to accommodate up to 50,000 Afghans in bases in the United States.

The Bundeswehr also withdrew its ambulance plane from Tashkent in Uzbekistan, which was still stationed there for a possible rescue of the wounded from Kabul. The Bundeswehr ended its airlift on Thursday, France and Spain on Friday. British troops were to follow over the weekend.

Warning of new attacks

After Thursday’s attack on Kabul airport, which left dozens of people dead – including 13 American soldiers – the American embassy again warned of possible attacks. US citizens have to exit some gates immediately or do not even have to go to the airport due to the dangerous situation. Even before the attack in which, according to US reports, an Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia suicide bomber blew himself up at a door, the United States issued a warning to this effect.

The US military claimed to have killed two high-ranking representatives of the local ISIS branch in a retaliatory strike in Nangarhar province. Another was injured, Major General William Taylor told the Pentagon. After the unmanned airstrike, the military initially said on Friday evening (local time) that it had killed “a planner” of the deadly terrorist attack in Kabul. Now it is assumed to have killed a planner and a supporter of the project, he said. Based on current knowledge, there are no civilian casualties, Taylor said. US President Joe Biden vowed revenge after the IS attack.

The U.S. military is expected to bring people to safety until Tuesday, but the number of evacuees will decline due to the simultaneous withdrawal of troops and equipment. Germany hopes that people seeking protection will be able to leave the country with civilian planes in the future. Apparently around 300 Germans and over 10,000 Afghans are still waiting to leave for Germany. The commander of the German evacuation operation, Jens Arlt, did not dare to predict Friday evening when the Kabul airport will again be able to accommodate civilian planes. The situation around the airport has been chaotic and extremely dangerous since the Taliban came to power.

It is still unclear whether women can continue to practice their profession under the Taliban regime. So far, the Taliban have only made specific statements in the areas of education and health. On Friday evening, Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid tweeted that there was nothing to stand in the way of women’s work in the public health sector. The Ministry of Health is ordering all employees in Kabul and the provinces to return to their workplaces.

Merkel is on the phone with Johnson

According to the German government, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) held talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. During their phone call, Merkel and Johnson called for international efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country. As emerges from a communication from the government in London, the two men also pledged to work together to implement the roadmap for dealing with a future government in Kabul discussed at the meeting of heads of state and of G7 government earlier this week.

The German government said the Chancellor and the two prime ministers agreed that “the departure from Afghanistan of nationals, local staff and people in need of protection will continue to be a priority, as will humanitarian care for the population. and refugees in the region. ”In addition to political instability, persistent drought and widespread famine make the situation in Afghanistan even more difficult.