Statistics for 2020 | Homicides up 30% in the US

(Washington) The United States recorded more than 21,500 homicides in 2020, 30% more than the previous year, according to statistics released Monday by the Federal Police (FBI).

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 12:08 pm

This peak has already been reported by several major cities, but it is the first official figures and consolidated from data from nearly 16,000 of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the country.

They show that the sharp rise in homicides since June has spared no part of American territory, even if Louisiana remains at the forefront of the deadliest states.

The surge is the fastest since the FBI began collecting data in the 1960s, bringing the number of murders to levels not seen in 25 years, but still below the 1980s peak.

Experts are struggling to explain this phenomenon, which some associate with the pandemic and its destabilizing effects, while others insist on the effects of large demonstrations against police violence or the increase in firearms sales.

According to the FBI report, 77% of homicides were committed with firearms in 2020, up from 74% in 2019.

The federal police have not yet released data for 2021, but preliminary numbers from major cities across the country show no slowdown.

There were 6.5 homicides per 100,000 population in the United States in 2020. For comparison: In 2018, according to the latest figures from the World Bank, there were 35 in Mexico, 27 in Brazil, 8 in Russia and 1 in France or Germany.