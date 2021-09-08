Statue of Southern General Lee dismantled in Richmond

Robert E. Lee led the Confederates in the Southern Civil War against the Northern States. Lee is lauded as a hero by the far-right scene in the United States. A sculpture has just been dismantled in Virginia.

Richmond (AP) – A controversial statue of Southern General Robert E. Lee has been dismantled after legal disputes in the capital of the US state of Virginia.

Workers removed the giant bronze statue of Richmond from its base on Wednesday morning (local time), as seen in videos. “This is a step in the right direction,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said. It’s part of the healing process and a big day for Virginia.

Robert E. Lee led the Confederates in the Southern Civil War against the Northern States. The southern states, which were largely agricultural at the time, fought vehemently against the abolition of slavery and more rights for blacks under Lee’s leadership. Lee is lauded as a hero by the far-right scene in the United States. Richmond was once the capital of the Confederate States.

Northam’s decision to remove the statue came amid protests against racism and police violence following the brutal death of African American George Floyd during a police operation. The Virginia Supreme Court ruled last week that the decision was legal. The court dismissed complaints from residents who wanted to prevent the dismantling of the bronze sculpture.

The statue, about sixty feet high including the plinth, stood on a beautiful boulevard in Richmond, on which stood other statues of famous rulers from the south. During the protests against racism, these were suppressed in the summer of 2020.