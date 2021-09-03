Statutory funds with semester minus

The healthcare system is under pressure during the pandemic. This also applies to legal health insurance companies – they have lost billions. Social contributions should nevertheless remain stable.

Berlin (dpa) – Statutory health insurances recorded a marked decrease in the first half of 2021. At the end of June, there was a deficit of 1.9 billion euros, as the Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin announced on Friday. .

It was taken into account that the health insurers this year transfer about two billion euros of their reserves to the health fund as a point of collection of money. For the first quarter at the end of March, the 103 funds recorded a deficit of 148 million euros. For the first half of 2020, a surplus of around 1.3 billion euros was recorded.

Minister Jens Spahn said the pandemic had also shaped the evolution of income and spending in the first half of the year. Nevertheless, it was possible to keep the additional contribution rates stable for 2021 and thus to keep the social security contributions below 40%. The CDU politician underlined: “This is also the objective set by law for 2022”. As soon as a current financial forecast is available in October, it will be checked whether the additional federal grant of seven billion euros already decided must be adapted.

According to information, the funds’ reserves stood at around 14.8 billion euros at the end of June. This corresponds to an average of 0.6 monthly expenses, and a minimum reserve of 0.2 monthly expenses is provided by law for individual funds. In the first half of the year, revenues of € 138.4 billion were offset by expenses of € 140.3 billion.