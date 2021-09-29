Steinmeier arrived in Moldova for a visit

This is the first visit to Moldova by a Federal President who gained his independence three decades ago. Frank-Walter Steinmeier now deliberately wants to give a clear signal with his trip.

Chisinau (AP) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived on Wednesday for a two-day visit to the Republic of Moldova. At first, he was greeted with military honors by President Maia Sandu in the capital Chisinau.

This is the first visit by a Federal President to Moldova, which became independent three decades ago and considered one of the poorest countries in Europe. Steinmeier wants to show his support for the pro-European reform forces around Sandu.

In November 2020, the then opposition politician won the presidential election against pro-Russian incumbent President Igor Dodon. In early legislative elections last July, Sandu’s Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) won an absolute majority. This means that there is now a clear balance of power in the decades-long, crisis-ridden former Soviet republic between Russia and Europe. The American-trained economist Sandu has promised reforms and the fight against corruption in his country.

Steinmeier would like to meet with her as well as with Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita. He brings with him a delegation of companies and will open a German-Moldovan business forum with Sandu. Moldova urgently needs investment from the West. According to the East German Business Committee, around 90 German companies are active in the country. They employ 8,000 to 9,000 people. Moldova ranks 84th on the list of Germany’s trading partners.