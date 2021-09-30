Steinmeier calls for support for Moldova

In the opinion of Federal President Steinmeier, strong help – including from German companies – is needed to support the reform path in the former Soviet Republic of Moldova.

Chisinau (dpa) – According to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany should actively support the reform course launched in the Republic of Moldova.

“For us it is not a far country,” Steinmeier said Thursday after his two-day visit to the former Soviet republic, which seeks to connect with the EU under Maia’s liberal presidency. Sandu. “For us, it is a country on the external border of the European Union. And we Europeans must have an interest in seeing stable political and economic development on our eastern borders. “

Steinmeier said that a major problem in Moldova was the lack of viable institutions that could shape the reform process. There is an urgent need for expertise until in-house trained specialists are available in the administration. Germany could provide support here.

The Federal President visited a vocational school near the capital Chisinau and spoke with representatives of German companies active in Moldova. He again campaigned to expand this engagement and thus support Sandu’s course of reform. It is good that German companies have so far created and maintained up to 9,000 jobs in the country. “But he must not stay at this level,” he said.

“The political conditions are favorable at the moment,” Steinmeier stressed. The country is on the move and politically on the path to greater stability, supported by a large majority in parliament and in the population. “This is why it is all the more important that economic signals can be sent during this awakening – towards greater prosperity and more stable growth.”

Steinmeier arrived in Moldova on Wednesday for a two-day visit. With Sandu, he also planted a tulip tree on Thursday in the botanical garden of the capital Chisinau.