Steinmeier for a more honest, smarter and stronger foreign policy

New York (AP) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for a more honest, smarter and stronger German foreign policy in the wake of the West’s failure in Afghanistan.

“Withdrawal from the world” is not an option, he said on Friday in the first speech by a federal president to the UN General Assembly in nearly 40 years.

Steinmeier urged more German and European responsibility in the world – also militarily, but not only: “Military force without the will to understand, without the courage to engage in diplomacy does not make the world more peaceful. We need a negotiating force as well as a defensive force. “

Warning of dissensions from the USA

Faced with the current dispute between the United States and France over a new Indo-Pacific pact of the Americans, Steinmeier warned against endangering the transatlantic alliance: “No short-term advantage is worth the cracks in our transatlantic unit. We should take care of it together. “

Last week, without consulting its NATO partners, the United States forged a new alliance with Australia and Britain, ending a billion dollar deal on French submarines . This sparked angry reactions in Paris and also irritation in Germany and other EU countries. The dispute also made waves on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Second Federal President before the UN after Carstens 1983

As Minister of Foreign Affairs, Steinmeier had already addressed the United Nations several times during his two terms from 2005 to 2009 and from 2013 to 2017. As Federal President, however, this was a first for him.

Karl Carstens gave the first and only speech by a German head of state to the General Assembly in 1983. It is normally the responsibility of the federal government to present German positions to representatives of the 193 member states of the United Nations. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have decided not to appear on the big world stage this time for the benefit of the Head of State.

The fall of Kabul as a “turning point”

In his speech, Steinmeier detailed the consequences of the takeover by Islamist Taliban militants in Afghanistan. He called the fall of Kabul a “turning point” in international politics. Germany shared the responsibility for the failure to establish an autonomous political order in Afghanistan. But resignation would be bad doctrine. Instead, “this moment of geopolitical disillusionment” means three things for foreign policy: “We have to be more honest, we have to become smarter, but also stronger.

The possibilities and limits of foreign policy should be defined more realistically. Priorities should be defined more wisely and the toolbox broadened. Steinmeier supported the increase in German defense spending in recent years, but also said: “Future generations will not judge us today by military force, but by our ability to resolve problems and conflicts.” And that includes diplomacy. Steinmeier followed up on the speech made by US President Joe Biden, who proclaimed Tuesday, at the start of the UN general debate, a new era of diplomacy after 20 years of military service in Afghanistan.

The UN is “not a neutral boxing ring in terms of value”

The Federal President also remonstrated with the great powers of the United States, China and Russia, which are currently blocking the UN Security Council. “The United Nations is not a neutral boxing ring for world powers,” he said. Powerful states should take responsibility for small countries.

The Federal President also called for more German and European engagement: “We Europeans, including us Germans, must do more for our own security, do more for peace and stability in our neighborhood and in the world.” For the years 2027 and 2028, he announced that Germany would again request temporary membership in the UN Security Council. In the longer term, Germany is aiming for a permanent seat within the most important UN body. So far, however, all efforts to expand the board have come to naught.

Indifferent not an option

In the light of climate change in particular, Steinmeier warned against “national egoisms” and called for strong resolutions at the upcoming climate conference in Glasgow. “The gap between our ambitious goals and our specific policy is still far too large. We are the ones who must fill this gap. And we have to do it now. “

Despite the experiences in Afghanistan, Steinmeier advocated continuing to fight for freedom and democracy. “As long as people are deprived of their dignity, indifference is not an option,” he said. “That’s why more realism in foreign policy doesn’t mean less responsibility and less ambition to make the world a better place.”

Reliable partner even after elections

Steinmeier had also prepared a message for the United Nations in view of the federal elections and the imminent end of the era of Chancellor Angela Merkel. Even after this election, Germany will remain a country aware of its international responsibility and take it seriously, he stressed. “Our partners can count on us, and our competitors must continue to count on us.”