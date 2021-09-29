Steinmeier in Moldova – “The future is close to my heart”

Berlin / Chisinau (dpa) – This is the material for a political fairy tale in the classic “Once upon a time” style.

So: Once upon a time there was a small, poor country in eastern Europe, in which the old communist forces clung to their power even after the fall of the Iron Curtain. A young woman is opposed to it. The internationally experienced economist first won the presidency, then his liberal party won an absolute majority in parliament, so that the heroine can now lead her country to a better future.

The country is Moldova, the president is Maia Sandu, and the brighter future on the horizon is Europe. Whether Moldova is successfully following the pro-European path taken by Sandu or whether the pro-Russian camp will gain the upper hand is by no means clear. That is why Frank-Walter Steinmeier flew to the capital Chisinau on Wednesday as the first federal president in history. His intention: demonstrative support for Sandu and his reform journey.

“The spirit of optimism that reigns here today is truly palpable,” said Steinmeier after his conversation with Sandu at his official residence. “As the Federal Republic of Germany, we want to support this dynamic as much as we can and as concretely as possible. When he then opened an economic forum with her, he added: “Your region, your country, your success is important for Germany”. And not all guests hear phrases like this: “The future of Moldova is close to my heart.

Steinmeier should be noted that he wishes Sandus success and wants to contribute as much as possible to it. He also brings with him a delegation of companies because he knows: “Social and political change (…) must be supported by a strong economy”. These are especially good jobs in the country. Because there are far too few of them, people in the past left their homes in droves and headed west.

Federal President talks about turning point

After all, around 9,000 people are employed by German companies operating in Moldova. German direct investments amount to around 275 million euros. These numbers are remarkable, says Steinmeier at the business conference. “But given the political optimism, given the turning point here in Moldova, that we are feeling these days, I see great potential to improve considerably here.”

Sandu, whose political survival is likely to depend in particular on the economic success of their career, encourages German companies to settle in their country or to extend their involvement. In addition to their country’s favorable geographic location and well-trained workforce, it also counts government plans to fight corruption and reform the justice system as location benefits.

Steinmeier provides aid of ten million euros for development cooperation on behalf of the federal government. And he promises German support for reforms, for example with experts.

In the fight against corruption, the Moldovan president has a particular request for her guest. She reports that large sums of money have been illegally withdrawn from the country. And she expresses the hope that Germany will help her find her. “It is our citizens’ money,” President Sandu said.

Steinmeier heard the message. On another point, he can reassure Sandu. Just in time for his arrival, there is speculation in the country’s media that Germany, Belgium and Italy wanted to lift the visa-free regime because so many asylum seekers from Moldova came recently. “There is nothing in this report,” Steinmeier told Germany. “This is fake news.”