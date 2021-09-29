Steinmeier promises German aid to Moldova on reform path

This is the first visit to Moldova by a Federal President who gained his independence three decades ago. Frank-Walter Steinmeier now deliberately wants to give a clear signal with his trip.

Chisinau (dpa) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has promised the Republic of Moldova German support for its reform journey and its link with the EU.

“The reforms in Moldova are perhaps the most encouraging development in the whole region,” he said Wednesday in the capital Chisinau after a conversation with President Maia Sandu. “We Germans see ourselves as partners and defenders of this region.”

The success of Sandu’s reform program is certainly important for the people of Moldova – “but not less for Europe and not less for us in Germany”, underlined Steinmeier. “The European Union needs a stable and prosperous eastern neighborhood.” Sandu campaigned for the expansion of bilateral relations: “Germany has always been an important and trustworthy partner for us.

Steinmeier arrived in the morning for a two-day visit to the Moldovan capital Chisinau. This is the first visit to Moldova by a Federal President who gained his independence three decades ago.

In November 2020, Sandu, then an opposition politician, won the presidential election against pro-Russian incumbent President Igor Dodon. In early parliamentary elections last July, Sandu’s PAS party won an absolute majority. This means that there is now a clear balance of power in the decades-long crumbling and torn former Soviet republic between Russia and the EU. US-trained economist Sandu has made justice and anti-corruption reforms on the flags.

Greater commitment from German companies is required

Sandu also encouraged German companies to invest in their country. According to the East German Business Committee, around 90 German companies are active there. They employ 8,000 to 9,000 people. Moldova ranks 84th in Germany’s list of trading partners, with bilateral trade volume falling 7.7% last year to € 629 million, largely due to the Corona crisis . Steinmeier called for an even stronger engagement of the German economy. He also brought a business delegation with him.

Steinmeier pledged a ten million euro support plan on behalf of the federal government. This should help ensure a secure energy supply, strengthen the health system and expand regional cooperation. Germany is also ready to help reform the justice system.