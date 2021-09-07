Steinmeier visits Sweden

Stockholm (dpa) – A splendid start to the state visit: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender started a three-day trip to Sweden with a lot of regal splendor.

King Carl XVI. At the start on Tuesday in Stockholm, Gustaf and Steinmeier underlined the close partnership between their two countries. In a speech to the Swedish Reichstag, the Federal President called on Europeans to be ready to reform in order to increase international competition.

Host Carl Gustaf said Germany is one of Sweden’s most important partners. It is important to expand cooperation. “Our countries combine many interests and values. The emphasis is on peace, security and a rules-based world order. Steinmeier replied: “Germany and Sweden can boast a rich and diverse history with ups and downs. Today we are perhaps more closely linked than ever before. “

The presidential couple’s visit is the first state visit Stockholm has seen since the start of the corona pandemic. The hosts gave Steinmeier and his wife a lavish welcome. The Bundeswehr Airbus was accompanied from the state border by Swedish Air Force machines. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel greeted guests at the airport. Soon after, they met King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, born in Heidelberg. The heads of state and their wives arrived in front of the royal palace in horse-drawn carriages, escorted by the horsemen of the court guard.

It was a great pleasure for him and his wife, “to be received so beautifully and so warmly,” said Steinmeier. “We really do visit friends.”

In his speech to parliament, Steinmeier highlighted the growing political and economic competition in the world. “Only if Europe understands innovation and transformation as a strength and not as a boring holding, only then will we stay ahead in global competition.” At the same time, Steinmeier stressed that Europe has reason to be confident in this process. “Together we have something to offer the world.”

A “triangle of challenges” awaits us. It is about the consequent protection of the climate and the environment, the simultaneous preservation of our economic power through innovation and the necessary social balance, without which the upheavals of the coming years would jeopardize social peace.

Steinmeier visits a country going through political turmoil. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, whom he also met on Tuesday, has surprisingly just announced that he will stop in early November. In June, Löfven had already announced his resignation after a vote of no confidence in parliament, but then again found the necessary support in parliament. Its red-green minority government depends on support from other parties. But it is getting more and more difficult.

Steinmeier also comes to the home of climate protection activist Greta Thunberg. Their subjects are also found in the program of his visit. A common thread are the innovations that allow economic activity that respects the environment and the climate.

For example, Steinmeier wants to explain a project for the electrification of heavy goods vehicles to the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles Scania, a subsidiary of VW. In Kiruna, Sweden’s northernmost city, he wants to see the European Space and Sounding Rocket Range, a spaceport for rockets and research balloons.

Steinmeier supported Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement and its efforts for stricter climate protection. “Thousands of young people in Sweden and Germany are asking for more ambition and more commitment to climate protection in our streets and squares – and at least they are basically right,” he told the Reichstag.

Steinmeier addressed another element of connection between Swedes and Germans at the evening state banquet. The “four big stars of Swedish pop music” are shining again, he said in his table speech according to the manuscript. “Abba’s first album in forty years, what a heavenly sign!” You can hardly get more compliments from an avowed jazz fan.