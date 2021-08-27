Stem Cell Banking Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Significant Growth | By Top 10 Players -Americord, Cryo-Save, Viacord, New York Cord Blood Program, Vita34

During the forecast period, the worldwide stem cell banking market is expected to grow at a promising CAGR. The growth of the stem cell banking market is being fueled by factors such as increased awareness of stem cells’ therapeutic potential, the development of novel technologies for stem cell preservation, processing, and storage, an increase in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) procedures, and increased investment in stem cell-based research. High operating expenses associated with stem cell banking, as well as strict regulatory frameworks, are likely to limit market expansion.

List of Top Stem Cell Banking Industry manufacturers :

Americord

Cryo-Save

Viacord

New York Cord Blood Program

Vita34

Cordvida

Cryo-Cell

China Cord Blood Corporation

Cryoholdco

Cord Blood Registry

, & Others.

Growing public awareness of stem cells’ therapeutic potential; development of innovative technologies for stem cell preservation, processing, and storage; rising number of hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCTs); and increased stem cell-based research are all driving market expansion. With the increased availability of clinical data, public awareness of stem cells’ medicinal potential is growing across the world. During the research period, public awareness and acceptance of stem cell treatments, as well as stem cell banking services, are projected to expand as per capita disposable income in developing countries continues to rise and product costs associated with stem cell therapies are predicted to fall.

Stem Cell Banking Industry – Segmentation:

Stem Cell Banking industry -By Application:



Personalized Banking

Clinical

Research

Stem Cell Banking industry – By Product:

Umbilical Cord Stem Cell

Adult Stem Cell

Embryonic Stem Cell

The worldwide stem cell banking market is projected to be dominated by North America, with APAC following closely behind. The growth of the stem cell banking market in North America is being fueled by factors like an expanding network of stem cell banking services across the region, ongoing approval of stem cell lines for disease treatment, recent technological advancements in the field of stem cell collection, and preservation techniques, and rising public-private investments in stem cell research.

