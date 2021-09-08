Stem Cell Therapy Market Predictable to reach US$ 5,129.66 million by 2027 with Top Key Players – Mesoblast Ltd., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Biotime, Inc., RichSource, Caladrius

The Stem Cell Therapy in healthcare market was valued at US$ 1,534.55 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 5,129.66 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Stem cells are preliminary body cells from which all other cells with specialized functions are generated. Under controlled environment in the body or a clinical laboratory, these cells divide to form more cells called daughter cells. Due to the advent of modern health science, these cells play a major role in understanding the occurrence of diseases, generation of advanced regenerative medicines, and drug discovery. There are certain sources such as embryo, bone marrow, body fats, and umbilical cord blood amongst others, where stem cells are generated.

The growth of the Stem Cell Therapy in healthcare market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and increasing demand for regenerative medicines. However, high cost associated with the stem cell therapies is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Top players of Stem Cell Therapy Market:-

Medipost

pharmicell Co., Ltd.

Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.R.L.

Mesoblast Ltd.

S. Stem Cell, Inc.

Biotime, Inc.

RichSource

Caladrius

TiGenix NV (Takeda Pharmaceuticals)

Genea Biocells

Stem Cell Therapy in Healthcare Market – by Type

Adult Stem Cell Therapy

Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapy

Other Stem Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy in Healthcare Market – by Treatment

Allogeneic

Autologous

Stem Cell Therapy in Healthcare Market – by Application

Musculoskeletal

Dermatology

Cardiology

Drug Discovery and Development

Other Applications

Stem Cell Therapy in Healthcare Market – by End User

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Geographically, a well-developed infrastructure of the global Stem Cell Therapy Market, its awareness, regulatory framework are some of the factors that are driving the North Americans, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africans, and Latin Americans global market.

