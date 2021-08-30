Stereo Microscopes Market SWOT Analysis including Key Players as Motic, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Unitron, UNITRON

In its recently published report, entitled Stereo Microscope Market 2021 DBMR has provided unique insights about the market for the given period. One of the main objectives of this report is to categorize the various dynamics of the market and to offer the latest updates, such as various technological developments, new entrants in the market, which make an impact on different segments of the global Stereo Microscope market. The report includes an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A stereo microscope is an optical microscope device that has fixed or adjustable zooming objective and is designed in such a way that to observe samples at relative low magnifications from 2.5 to 90 times. The instrument shows magnification of about maximum 300 times than that of the normal image. This is also called as dissecting microscope. The stereo microscope consists of two separated optical systems that provide an image to each of eye.

Competitive Analysis: Global Stereo Microscopes Market

Product launch:

In January 2019, ZEISS introduces next generation X-ray microscopes. The microscope has an ability to provide faster submicron-resolution imaging of intact samples. With this the company increased its product portfolio by introducing new product.

Global Stereo Microscope Market By Type

Source

Geography

The instrument is also used in the study of surfaces of solid specimens or may also be used to carry out close work such as watch-making, dissection, sorting, small circuit board manufacture or inspection etc.

Stereomicroscopes are divided into two basic families and both the families have positive as well as negative characteristics.

The device or instrument is used by biologists who are performing dissections, technicians who repair circuit boards, paleontologists cleaning and examining fossils and many others. This instrument can be used from engravers to machinists, archaeologists to zoologists. These are also useful in every well-equipped laboratory, R&D facility uses and other places.

Global stereo microscopes market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2028.

Segmentation: Global Stereo Microscopes Market

Global stereo microscopes market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, design type, zooming type, application and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into monocular, binocular and trinocular. In 2019, binocular segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market.

On the basis of design type, the market is segmented into Greenough type and common main objective / parallel optics type. In 2019, Greenough type segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market.

In February 2018, UNITRON introduced the Z12 zoom stereo microscope. The product has better magnification range 8X to 400X with three configurable and adjustable bases. The company increased their product portfolio and also people with ease in observing objects in different industries.

On the basis of zooming type, the market is segmented into motorized zoom and manual zoom. In 2019, motorized zoom segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial and life science. In 2019, life science segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market.

In September 2016, Motic introduced new SMZ140 with LED Illumination. The product is already existing device but the new product is having LED illumination instead of halogen. With this the company has increased its product in their product portfolio.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinical & laboratories, research institutes, industrial inspection and academics. In 2019, industrial inspection segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market.

Research Methodology: Global Stereo Microscopes Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Medical practitioners. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.