Stiko speaks out in favor of corona vaccination for pregnant and breastfeeding women

Berlin (dpa) – The Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko) has generally spoken in favor of corona vaccination for pregnant and breastfeeding women. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday that the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced that “after a thorough consultation and assessment of the existing evidence”, the Stiko recommends vaccination of pregnant women from the second trimester pregnancy and lactating women with two doses of an mRNA vaccine. The draft resolution of the recommendation must now go through what is called an opinion procedure with the Länder and the specialized groups concerned, so it is not yet a final recommendation.

In the vaccination recommendation which has been valid so far, Stiko has not yet recommended general vaccination during pregnancy. Random vaccinations of pregnant women, for example if they did not yet know they were expecting a baby, are “not an indication for an abortion,” he says.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said: “Even pregnant and breastfeeding women now have a clear recommendation for vaccination. After many months with many unanswered questions, it finally means scientifically sound certainty. He made an urgent appeal to pregnant and breastfeeding women: ‘Ask your doctor. To get vaccinated. You protect yourself and your child. “

Doctors have already been able to vaccinate pregnant women, but the Stiko recommendation has so far only included pregnant women with previous illnesses and a high risk of severe corona disease or an increased risk of infection due to their conditions. life.

The Stiko is an independent organization. It develops vaccine recommendations and examines the benefits for the individual and the general population. To this end, experts evaluate international data and studies. The recommendations are considered a medical standard, as stated on the Stiko website.

