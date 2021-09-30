“Stop” avoided? US Senate Passes Budget Bill

The budget is debated in the US Congress. Shortly before the deadline, the Senate votes on a transitional budget and against a partial government shutdown.

Washington (AP) – At the last minute, the US Congress took a big step to avoid an imminent partial shutdown of government business. The Senate on Thursday adopted a transitional budget bill until December 3 by 65 votes to 35.

At least 60 votes were needed to obtain a majority. The House of Representatives was also expected to vote on the draft on Thursday in order to put the budget settlement into effect shortly before a crucial midnight deadline.

The new fiscal year in the United States begins this Friday. If no fiscal regulations were passed by then, parts of the state apparatus would be shut down. This means that some state employees should be granted compulsory leave or work temporarily without pay. Such “shutdowns” occur more often in the United States.

However, avoiding a shutdown does not mean that another crisis has been overcome. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the United States risks default if the debt ceiling is not raised by mid-October. Republicans oppose it.

A vote on a major infrastructure package initiated by US President Joe Biden is also scheduled for Thursday in the House of Representatives. However, it is still unclear if this will happen. The backdrop is a tough internal fight between Democrats for an even bigger second investment program that Biden has pushed. For the Democrat, packages are at the heart of his presidency, his legacy, so to speak. “If that doesn’t happen today, it will still happen,” Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm said of the vote on Thursday.