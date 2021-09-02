Storm Ida | At least 41 dead in the New York area

(New York) At least 41 people have died in and around New York City from torrential rainfall and historic and sudden floods on Wednesday through Thursday night, according to a new, ever-changing number on Thursday afternoon.

In neighboring New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy told reporters that “at least 23 New Jersey residents lost their lives” in Storm Ida.

New York City and its nearby suburbs have regretted 15 deaths and three people have died near Philadelphia, according to police and local authorities.

